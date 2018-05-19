Utilities Flat as Treasury Yields Drop -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as Treasury yields gave back some of their recent gains. The SPDR Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the price of the Standard & Poor's 500 utility subindex, is trading near its lowest levels since 2016, more than 15% below its 2018 peak. Traders are betting that retirees will shift money en masse from utility stocks and into Treasury bonds, which are providing higher annual returns than at any time since 2014.

