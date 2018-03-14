Utilities Higher After Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup

Utilities shares edged higher as the latest round of inflation data showed consumer prices increased more modestly in February than in the previous month. Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank, said the market doesn't have "to fear an extremely aggressive Fed." He expects the Federal Reserve to stay on track for three interest-rate increases this year. "Because of this inflation data this morning...the Fed is not necessarily going to need to act more quickly," he said.([email protected])