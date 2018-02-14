Log in
Utilities Lower as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

02/14/2018 | 11:30pm CET

Shares of power-plant operators fell as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 2.9% for the first time in four years.

Utilities are seen as the most sensitive stock-market sector to rising interest rates because of high debt burdens and they compete with the bond market for the dollars of fixed-income investors.

Solar-power equipment maker SunPower said it has put on hold a $20 million plan to expand its workforce in the U.S. and is considering "other significant cost saving initiatives" as it seeks to adjust to tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.

Rob Curran, [email protected]

