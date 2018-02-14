Utilities Lower as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 2.9% for the first time in four years.

Utilities are seen as the most sensitive stock-market sector to rising interest rates because of high debt burdens and they compete with the bond market for the dollars of fixed-income investors.

Solar-power equipment maker SunPower said it has put on hold a $20 million plan to expand its workforce in the U.S. and is considering "other significant cost saving initiatives" as it seeks to adjust to tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.

