Utz® Introduces Irresistible White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs!

Limited Edition Bag Highlights All 30 Major League Baseball Clubs

As part of a new multi-faceted sponsorship between Major League Baseball and Utz® Quality Foods LLC., Utz® introduces NEW White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs! These limited edition white cheddar cheeseballs are a deliciously irresistible and simply crunch-able snack, sure to be a big league hit in any home! Highlighting all 30 Major League Baseball Clubs on the package, fans can enjoy a tasty snack while supporting their favorite club. But get them while you can as these Utz® White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs will only be available for a limited time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005851/en/

Utz White Cheddar Cheeseballs "Baseballs" - Front of bag (Source: Utz Quality Foods)

“Utz is proud to be the Official Salty Snack of Major League Baseball; it’s truly a great partnership. And while Utz® Cheeseballs are a household staple, our new limited edition Utz® White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs will provide families with even more reasons to celebrate! Made with real white cheddar cheese and a crunch you can count on, Utz® White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs are perfect for watching a ballgame or family gatherings,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Utz® Quality Foods, LLC.

As the Official Salty Snack of Major League Baseball, Utz® will continue to create unique and interesting snack foods in addition to exciting fans with collectible baseball themed packaging, incorporating all 30 Major League Baseball Club logos. In fact, look for specially-marked Utz® Original and Utz® Ripple Potato Chips with all 30 Club logos; they’ll hit retail shelves soon!

The NEW Utz® White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs are available now and can be found at leading retailers.

And, join the fun by telling us more about how you like the NEW Utz® White Cheddar Cheeseball Baseballs online at: Facebook.com/LittleUtzGirl.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. Visit MLB.com.

About Utz® Quality Foods, LLC.

Founded in 1921, Utz® Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family-managed salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, and Boulder Canyon® among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass-merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, PA, Utz operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Massachusetts. For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30-member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005851/en/