VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Northern California Wildfires

VCA
Animal Hospitals throughout Northern California are offering free
boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and
pocket pets to families impacted by the area wildfires, including the
Carr, Ferguson, Mendocino and Lake County fires. VCA is proud that
despite the disastrous effects of the Carr Fire in the Redding area, two
hospitals who were not directly in the evacuation zone remained open to
care for the needs of patients.
“Following the initial days of this devastating situation, our teams
from all three local hospitals are proud to have cared for over 300
displaced pets and will continue to welcome more as long as space is
available,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal
Hospitals. “All of us are concerned for the welfare of families and
their pets across Northern California and are ready to help those in
need.”
Boarding assistance at participating Northern California VCA Animal
Hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on
vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update
vaccinations free of charge. VCA will also offer a free health
assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because
of the fires. Pet owners who have been evacuated due to the fires and
need help boarding their pets are encouraged to contact the Northern
California VCA hospital nearest them to check on availability.
“We recognize the valuable work being done by Animal Rescue Foundation
and have donated $20,000 for an x-ray machine that will assist in the
fire relief,” said Brandon Antin, Vice President of Social
Responsibility & Innovation. “From the first of August to August 30th,
VCA hospitals will be fundraising with VCA Charities to support the
animal relief organizations who have come together to aid animals across
Northern California.”
For those who wish to help, please visit a local VCA Animal Hospital or www.vcacharities.org
to donate.
