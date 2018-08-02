VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Northern California Wildfires

VCA donates $20,000 to Animal Rescue Foundation for an x-ray machine

VCA Animal Hospitals throughout Northern California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets to families impacted by the area wildfires, including the Carr, Ferguson, Mendocino and Lake County fires. VCA is proud that despite the disastrous effects of the Carr Fire in the Redding area, two hospitals who were not directly in the evacuation zone remained open to care for the needs of patients.

“Following the initial days of this devastating situation, our teams from all three local hospitals are proud to have cared for over 300 displaced pets and will continue to welcome more as long as space is available,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. “All of us are concerned for the welfare of families and their pets across Northern California and are ready to help those in need.”

Boarding assistance at participating Northern California VCA Animal Hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge. VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because of the fires. Pet owners who have been evacuated due to the fires and need help boarding their pets are encouraged to contact the Northern California VCA hospital nearest them to check on availability.

“We recognize the valuable work being done by Animal Rescue Foundation and have donated $20,000 for an x-ray machine that will assist in the fire relief,” said Brandon Antin, Vice President of Social Responsibility & Innovation. “From the first of August to August 30th, VCA hospitals will be fundraising with VCA Charities to support the animal relief organizations who have come together to aid animals across Northern California.”

For those who wish to help, please visit a local VCA Animal Hospital or www.vcacharities.org to donate.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 525 are board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology, Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.

