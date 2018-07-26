VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Flooding in Central Pennsylvania

VCA Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in central Pennsylvania are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, and birds to families who are impacted by the flooding and rising rivers from the heavy rains.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by this major flooding,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that have been displaced so families can feel confident their pets are safe and focus on their priorities during this critical time.”

Boarding assistance at participating central Pennsylvania area VCA hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because of the floods.

Affected pet owners who need help boarding their pets are encouraged to contact any one of the hospitals listed below to check on availability.

VCA Sinking Spring Animal Hospital

21 Green Valley Rd.

Sinking Spring, PA 19608

(610) 670-5757

VCA West Shore Animal Hospital

719 Limekiln Road

New Cumberland, PA, 17070

(717) 774-0685

VCA Old Trail Animal Hospital

84 Theatre Road

Glen Rock, PA, 17327

(717) 235-7887

VCA Bridgeport Animal Hospital (takes birds)

1251 Ranck Mill Road

Lancaster, PA, 17602

(717) 393-9074

VCA Smoketown Animal Hospital

2497 Old Philadelphia Pike

Lancaster, PA, 17602

(717) 394-5542

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 525 are board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology, Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005657/en/