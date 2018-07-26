VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Flooding in Central Pennsylvania

VCA
Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in central
Pennsylvania are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,
including dogs, cats, and birds to families who are impacted by the
flooding and rising rivers from the heavy rains.
“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by this
major flooding,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal
Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that have
been displaced so families can feel confident their pets are safe and
focus on their priorities during this critical time.”
Boarding assistance at participating central Pennsylvania area VCA
hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on
vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update
vaccinations free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health
assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because
of the floods.
Affected pet owners who need help boarding their pets are encouraged to
contact any one of the hospitals listed below to check on availability.
VCA Sinking Spring Animal Hospital
21 Green Valley Rd.
Sinking
Spring, PA 19608
(610) 670-5757
VCA West Shore Animal Hospital
719 Limekiln Road
New
Cumberland, PA, 17070
(717) 774-0685
VCA Old Trail Animal Hospital
84 Theatre Road
Glen Rock, PA,
17327
(717) 235-7887
VCA Bridgeport Animal Hospital (takes birds)
1251 Ranck Mill Road
Lancaster,
PA, 17602
(717) 393-9074
VCA Smoketown Animal Hospital
2497 Old Philadelphia Pike
Lancaster,
PA, 17602
(717) 394-5542
About VCA Animal Hospitals
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 850 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 525 are
board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, visit VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.
VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country
delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the
U.S. and Canada, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that
services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading
animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow
Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise,
an Inc. 5000 company.
