VETERAN INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL AND PLACEMAKER TOM MARTIN JOINS EXECUTIVE TEAM FOR NEWPORT PACIFIC LAND COMPANY

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Newport Pacific Land Company (NPLC) is pleased to announce the hiring of veteran industry professional Tom Martin as Senior Vice President, Community Development. Over a 25-year career with industry giants Lennar and Fivepoint Communities, Martin has carved out a reputation in the building industry as an expert placemaker, having been involved in an array of high-profile communities including the Great Park Neighborhoods and Coto de Caza in Orange County, as well as The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego County.

“My role at Newport Pacific Land Company is not just about creating great places, but also about addressing the issue of attainable housing through innovative product design,” said Martin. “I look forward to implementing my experience in all of our future communities.”

“I joined Newport Pacific Land Company because I was impressed with their experience as pragmatic problem solvers,” Martin explained. “The team steps back and looks at the entire puzzle, whether its land acquisition, planning, development or finance and finds innovative solutions to meet ever-evolving market demand.” Martin will help with these efforts, focusing on the goal of increasing market share with hard-won lessons learned in the business trenches of the building industry.

“We are very excited to have Tom join our company,” said John Patterson, a founding partner of NPLC. “He’ll be a critical point person in creating the sort of walkable and interactive neighborhoods for which he has become known. By incorporating a thoughtful approach to this type of community design, Tom will play an important role in expanding the types of housing options we will offer, while enhancing the overall value to our communities.”

Providing a means to help residents afford new housing is of great importance to NPLC and is especially important in states like California, where providing attainable housing is becoming increasingly difficult. “Our intention is to work with governmental entities to help them appreciate how we can effectively provide people the opportunity to realize their dreams of homeownership,” Martin added. “We know that if a city is housing challenged, our job is to listen to their concerns, be good community stewards, and bring creative solutions to the table.”

“Tom ’s aptitude will be instrumental in our strategy to grow into one of the largest and most innovative masterplan developers,” said Patterson, “whether that’s fulfilling unaddressed product segments or increasing the impact of new branding and marketing of our communities.

Newport Pacific Land Company (NPLC) is a developer of residential and mixed-use communities that honors and appreciates both the land and the future residents that their developments will serve. NPLC is driven to create exceptional communities and is passionate about character, opportunity and quality of life.

Since incorporating in January 2015, the company is planning several master-planned communities across the Western United States. Flexibility and innovation allow the company to address projects with new, creative design solutions and amenities that exceed homebuyers’ expectations. Team members' careers span decades and share an individual and collective experience in acquisition, planning, entitlement, development, home building and real estate finance. The result is a wide array of master-planned residential communities, urban neighborhoods, age-targeted communities, commercial and industrial projects. Expertise, passion, insight and outstanding performance are the cornerstones of the company.

