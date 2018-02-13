VIA Technologies : Accelerate Your Industrial IoT Edge Computing System Deployments with VIA at Embedded World 2018

Taipei, Taiwan, February 13, 2018 - VIA Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will display the latest additions to its growing family of Edge Computing solutions for Industrial IoT and Enterprise IoT applications at Embedded World 2018 from February 27 to March 1. The VIA booth is located at #2-551 in Hall 2 of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center.

VIA Edge Computing systems simplify the optimization of industrial automation processes by enabling the efficient real-time collection and analysis of mission-critical data from factory machinery and building equipment while enabling secure connectivity to servers and other devices attached to corporate networks or the cloud.

'Combining robust fanless designs with a wealth of I/O and networking connectivity options, VIA Edge Computing systems deliver the reliability and flexibility required for operating in even the most demanding production environments,' said Richard Brown, VP International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. 'By facilitating the management and monitoring of industrial machinery, equipment, and processes, the systems enable our customers to boost overall plant productivity and drive down operational costs.'

VIA ARTiGO A630 Automation Telemetry System

The ultra-slim fanless VIA ARTiGO A630 Automation Telemetry System optimizes the remote management and monitoring of CNC machinery and other industrial equipment by providing rich connectivity with its rich I/O feature set, including an RS-232 port, and optional 3G or Wi-Fi modules. Multiple customization options are available to meet specific deployment requirements.

VIA VB9001 Firewall Security Platform

A highly-integrated 3.5' SBC with five Gigabit Ethernet ports and extensive I/O and wireless connectivity options, the VIA VB9001 is an ultra-reliable, high-performance edge gateway solution that that provides rock-solid protection for CNC, PLC, and other industrial equipment against potential online attacks while connected to the cloud. Low power consumption, fanless operation, and wealth of customization options make the VIA VB9001 Firewall Security Platform a versatile solution for a wide array of industrial network security, distributed control system (DCS), and monitoring applications.

VIA ARTiGO A600 Smart Building Automation System

With a raft of I/O features, including four 3-pole Phoenix RS-485 ports with full 3.75KV isolation, this ultra-compact fanless system enables factories to minimize energy consumption and enhance safety by provides seamless connections to a wide variety of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and lighting equipment. Its built-in Ethernet port and optional Wi-Fi module ensure reliable communications between the equipment and the cloud and facilitates remote online monitoring and management applications that minimize operation and maintenance costs.

In addition to Industrial IoT Edge Computing systems, VIA will also display a broad range of solutions for Smart Building, Smart Retail, Smart Enterprise IoT solutions at Embedded World 2018.

For more information about VIA at Embedded World 2018, please visit: https://www.viatech.com/en/about/events-2018/embedded-world-2018/

For images related to this release, please visit: https://www.viagallery.com/via-embedded-world-2018/

