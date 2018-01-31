Log in
VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : Announce on system upgrade on Jan 31st, 2018

01/31/2018 | 09:26am CET

In order to enhance your benefits and experiences, we will upgrade system from 11:00 PM Wednesday, Jan 31st to 01:00 AM Thursday, Feb 1st, 2018.

During this time, some services will be impacted:

  • VnTop up and Mobile Bankplus
  • E-commerce and Billing via MyVIB and Internet Banking

Access to vib.com.vn website may be affected from 00h00 to 01h00 AM, Feb 01st, 2018.

The system will be back to normal status after 01:00 AM, Feb 01st, 2018.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please call our Customer Service 1800 8180 (Free) should you need more information.

You're sincerely,
VIB

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:24:06 UTC.

