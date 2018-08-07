VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : Announcement of VIB Cho Vinh relocation

VIB would like to inform you that: Since 8/8/2018, VIB Cho Vinh is officially relocated to the new address: No. 02 Tran Phu Street, Hong Son ward, Vinh city, Nghe An province.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Cho Vinh will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Cho Vinh

Address: No. 02 Tran Phu Street, Hong Son ward, Vinh city, Nghe An province

Tel: 0383 526 221

Customer service (24/7): 1800 8180