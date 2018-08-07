VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : Announcement of VIB Cho Vinh relocation

Log in
0
08/07/2018 | 10:06am CEST

VIB would like to inform you that: Since 8/8/2018, VIB Cho Vinh is officially relocated to the new address: No. 02 Tran Phu Street, Hong Son ward, Vinh city, Nghe An province.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Cho Vinh will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Cho Vinh
Address: No. 02 Tran Phu Street, Hong Son ward, Vinh city, Nghe An province
Tel: 0383 526 221
Customer service (24/7): 1800 8180

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:05:01 UTC
