VIDEO: Take Action on Modern Fish and

Recently, leaders in marine recreational fishing gathered for the Center for Sportfishing Policy's Management Committee meeting at Yamaha in Kennesaw, Georgia. The group discussed a new campaign that's making it easy for the boating and fishing industries to make noise on Capitol Hill about the Modern Fish Act by simply texting FISH to 50457. Hear first-hand from industry leaders like NMMA's Thom Dammrich in this video recap from the meeting about how the industry is working together for better recreational fisheries management.