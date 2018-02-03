Log in
VIDEO: Take Action on Modern Fish and

02/03/2018 | 05:40am CET

Recently, leaders in marine recreational fishing gathered for the Center for Sportfishing Policy's Management Committee meeting at Yamaha in Kennesaw, Georgia. The group discussed a new campaign that's making it easy for the boating and fishing industries to make noise on Capitol Hill about the Modern Fish Act by simply texting FISH to 50457. Hear first-hand from industry leaders like NMMA's Thom Dammrich in this video recap from the meeting about how the industry is working together for better recreational fisheries management.

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 04:39:00 UTC.

