Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS, EXCEEDING RAISED GUIDANCE . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In 2017 vifor pharma recorded a strong financial performance driven by its three medium-term strategic growth-drivers and the successful divesTiture of its non-core wholesale/retail PHARMACY business via an IPO. the company exceeded all elements of its guidance, which it raised at the Half-year 2017 reporting. strong growth is expected to continue in 2018 and beyond.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In million CHF FY 2017 FY 2016 Change in % Net sales 1,342.1 1,167.0 15.0 EBITDA excluding launch and ramp-up of Veltassa® 511.8 434.7 17.7 Cash net of debt 191.1 -1,832.4 n/a Net profit after minorities 1,147.1 237.0 384.0 Core earnings per share 2.12 3.00 -29.3

For further details, please see the Vifor Pharma Group 2017 Annual Report (PDF only) at www.viforpharma.com.

For the full press release in English, please click here.

Live conference call and webcast

Vifor Pharma will host a live conference call (see phone numbers below) and webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v) on the 15 March 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CET). The pin code for the live conference call is 8815932.

Phone numbers for the live conference call Local Free

Switzerland: +41 22 567 5750 0800 222 801 France: +33 1 76 77 2257 0805 101 278 Germany: +49 69 2222 2018 0800 101 1732 United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9411 0800 279 7204 United States of America: +1 646 828 8193 888-394-8218 Other countries: +44 330 336 9411

Replay

A webcast replay (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v) will be available from 15 March 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (CET) to 14 March 2019.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Media Relations Investor Relations Victoria Maier

Senior External Communications Manager Julien Vignot Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 851 80 16 Tel.: +41 58 851 66 90 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.