VITEC’S MGW Ace is the First HEVC Encoder to Receive the U.S. Department of Defense’s JITC Certification

03/15/2018 | 06:01pm CET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its MGW Ace Encoder — the industry-leading HEVC video streaming appliance engineered to deliver broadcast-grade, low-latency video streams — is the first HEVC encoder to receive certification from the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). JITC also certified VITEC’s MGW Pico and Pico TOUGH encoders.

JITC is the DoD's joint interoperability certifier and the only non-service operational test agency for information technology/national security systems, responsible for ensuring Joint Warfighting IT capabilities are interoperable. Following rigorous testing of VITEC’s MGW Ace, MGW Pico and Pico TOUGH encoders at its Imagery Standards Conformance test and evaluation center in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, JITC has added VITEC’s cutting-edge Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) appliances to its list of systems tested and certified for conformance to standards defined by the National Geospatial Agency’s Motion Imagery Standards Profile.

The MGW Ace Encoder is the industry's leading portable, hardware-based HEVC IP encoding appliance. Using VITEC's second-generation HEVC codec (Gen2) that scales up to 4:2:2 10-bits, the hardware-based MGW Ace Encoder yields the highest HEVC compression efficiency, achieving unmatched video quality in any bandwidth allocation. In addition, MGW Ace Encoder supports the legacy H.264 format to ensure existing systems smoothly transition to the HEVC era.

The MGW Pico and Pico TOUGH are ultra-small power-efficient H.264 HD/SD portable video encoders, featuring 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite inputs, KLV / STANAG metadata processing, and low latency streaming. The MGW Pico TOUGH is designed to meet the growing demand for real-time imagery in the most demanding environments, packing all the needed capabilities for any ISR sensor or Situational Awareness video in a rugged, airborne and marine certified enclosure.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC
VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180315VITEC.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg  

  
Media Contact:
Peggy Blaze
InGear
Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693
Email: [email protected]		 
  

Social Media Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM  
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
