VITEC's Expanding HEVC Ecosystem on Display at 2018 NAB Show With Launch of MGW Diamond Encoder

03/13/2018 | 04:01pm CET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming technologies, has expanded its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond Encoder and the VITEC Playout Server, a versatile point-to-point HEVC distribution solution. Making its debut at the 2018 NAB Show, the MGW Diamond Encoder adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC's point-to-point HEVC contribution ecosystem. 

"At VITEC, we know our customers need much more than a one-type-fits-all streaming system, and that they're looking to take advantage of the phenomenal bandwidth savings of advanced HEVC compression," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president of sales and marketing, VITEC. "That's why we are expanding our HEVC offering, which provides a full ecosystem of encoding and decoding solutions that fit a wider range of applications and requirements. Together with the VITEC Playout Server, we present a reliable platform to deliver HEVC streams over the most demanding network environments - even over the cloud."

On display at the 2018 NAB Show will be VITEC's point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming offering, featuring the award-winning MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming appliance features unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. The built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet.

VITEC will demonstrate its all-new MGW Diamond, a compact, power-efficient, and portable HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder, which is ideal for any multichannel broadcast application with stringent size, weight, and power requirements (SWaP). The MGW Diamond delivers HEVC encoding in a fraction of the footprint of comparable encoders, with the ability to capture up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs and live stream up to eight channels.

Complementing the VITEC HEVC ecosystem, the new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, and preview IPTV-protected streams transmitted by VITEC encoders from any location and distribute them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. The server is the perfect solution to enable high-quality, low-bandwidth, reliable contribution over the internet while avoiding the use of expensive and less flexible fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure, leading to a dramatic reduction of operating expenses (OPEX).

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC
VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180313VITEC.docx 
Image Link: http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Diamond.jpg

Visit VITEC at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL6821

Media Contact:
Peggy Blaze
InGear 
Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693
Email: [email protected]

Social Media Links: 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM   
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VITEC via Globenewswire
