VIVO LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – VIVO

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) from March 25, 2016 through July 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 16, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Meridian Bioscience investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendant’s lead tests provide inaccurate results; and (2) as a result, Meridian Bioscience’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

