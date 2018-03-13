VLCM : Becomes First Utah-based HP A3 Copier Dealer

VLCM, a regional leader in IT solutions and Managed Print Services, today announced its partnership with HP Inc. in providing new HP A3 multifunction copiers. This next generation portfolio includes 54 SKUs and is designed to provide qualified IT partners the ability to offer higher levels of performance that meet a wider range of the customer’s printing and copying needs.

VLCM is the only HP partner based in Utah that has the ability to sell this robust portfolio of A3 copiers and MFPs in the Mountain West Region and surrounding states.

“VLCM is a strategic HP partner in the region, and we are excited to bring on more tools to help us grow by understanding our business needs and expanding our portfolio of managed print solutions,” said Mike Linton, EVP and general manager, VLCM. “Using the knowledge HP has gained through large-scale printers, they’ve streamlined their designs, improved print speeds and created higher-quality printing at a lower cost.”

VLCM provides cost-effective print, copy and fax solutions that include support for existing printer and copier fleets, new equipment (leased or purchased), all consumable print supplies including toner cartridges and maintenance kits, as well as responsive onsite repair and expert managed print services (MPS). VLCM is an authorized Canon independent dealer and HP Platinum partner.

“We have worked side-by-side with HP to create valuable MPS solutions that can really help our customers be more productive and efficient in all areas of their printing and copying environment,” stated Jeremy Morgan, vice president, Managed Print Services, VLCM. “These new A3 products will not only strengthen our relationships, but have a direct, positive impact on our portfolio of solutions we can offer our clients.”

About VLCM:

VLCM was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City. The company offers customized IT solutions, Managed Print Services and warranty repairs for small to medium-sized businesses, educational institutions, and nonprofit and government organizations. VLCM’s approach is to learn about IT needs, recommend the best IT solutions, train IT staff and help safely install new technology. More information can be found by visiting their website at www.vlcmtech.com/managed-print-services.

