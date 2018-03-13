Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VLCM : Becomes First Utah-based HP A3 Copier Dealer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:49pm CET

VLCM, a regional leader in IT solutions and Managed Print Services, today announced its partnership with HP Inc. in providing new HP A3 multifunction copiers. This next generation portfolio includes 54 SKUs and is designed to provide qualified IT partners the ability to offer higher levels of performance that meet a wider range of the customer’s printing and copying needs.

VLCM is the only HP partner based in Utah that has the ability to sell this robust portfolio of A3 copiers and MFPs in the Mountain West Region and surrounding states.

“VLCM is a strategic HP partner in the region, and we are excited to bring on more tools to help us grow by understanding our business needs and expanding our portfolio of managed print solutions,” said Mike Linton, EVP and general manager, VLCM. “Using the knowledge HP has gained through large-scale printers, they’ve streamlined their designs, improved print speeds and created higher-quality printing at a lower cost.”

VLCM provides cost-effective print, copy and fax solutions that include support for existing printer and copier fleets, new equipment (leased or purchased), all consumable print supplies including toner cartridges and maintenance kits, as well as responsive onsite repair and expert managed print services (MPS). VLCM is an authorized Canon independent dealer and HP Platinum partner.

“We have worked side-by-side with HP to create valuable MPS solutions that can really help our customers be more productive and efficient in all areas of their printing and copying environment,” stated Jeremy Morgan, vice president, Managed Print Services, VLCM. “These new A3 products will not only strengthen our relationships, but have a direct, positive impact on our portfolio of solutions we can offer our clients.”

About VLCM:

VLCM was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City. The company offers customized IT solutions, Managed Print Services and warranty repairs for small to medium-sized businesses, educational institutions, and nonprofit and government organizations. VLCM’s approach is to learn about IT needs, recommend the best IT solutions, train IT staff and help safely install new technology. More information can be found by visiting their website at www.vlcmtech.com/managed-print-services.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic
AQ
06:00pCANADA RARE EARTH : Receives a US$500,000 Fee for Optioning Certain of its Rights to Acquire a Completed Refinery
AQ
06:00pXCEL BRANDS : Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category
AQ
06:00pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY : to Present at 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06:00pNorth American Cognitive Radio Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 15.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:00pING GROEP : completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision
GL
05:59pSouthern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice
PR
05:57pTEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pOLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.