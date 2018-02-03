Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

VW seeks delay in U.S. trial after lawyer references monkey testing, Hitler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 02:58am CET
Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

(Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Volkswagen AG on Friday asked a U.S. judge to delay several court trials it is facing over excess emissions because it fears "inflammatory" comments made by a lawyer representing car owners in a recent TV documentary will prejudice the jury.

Although nearly all U.S. owners agreed to take part in a 2016 settlement, the German carmaker is being sued by some consumers after it admitted in September 2015 to cheating on diesel emissions tests, sparking the biggest business crisis in its history.

The first consumer fraud trial involves a North Carolina man who bought a 2014 diesel Jetta, and is set for Feb. 26.

But according to a legal filing, Volkswagen of America asked a judge in Fairfax County, Virginia to delay that trial for at least six months on Friday after a lawyer for more than 300 U.S. VW diesel owners, Michael Melkersen, gave an interview in which he referred to the company testing diesel fumes on monkeys.

This week, Volkswagen in Germany suspended its chief lobbyist in response to reports the carmaker had jointly sponsored tests that exposed monkeys in 2014 to toxic diesel fumes, methods condemned by its chief executive as repulsive.

In the interview for a documentary aired by streaming service Netflix, Melkersen criticized the tests, adding: "One cannot help to think back throughout history of another series of events involving individuals being gassed by a person who was actually at the opening of the very first Volkswagen factory," an apparent reference to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust.

In its legal filing, VW's lawyers argued those comments would prevent a fair trial and pointed to another comment Melkersen made in the documentary: "There is a concern, obviously, amongst Volkswagen that if a jury were to ever hear about any of this stuff that could really impact the verdict in this case."

Volkswagen lawyers said that "pretrial publicity has connected (the company) directly with Hitler and the Holocaust," which they said was not relevant to a trial about alleged consumer fraud claims.

Melkersen called the VW legal motion "hogwash."

"This is another tactic to postpone their day of reckoning," Melkersen told Reuters by phone.

VW has agreed to spend more than $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, U.S. states and dealers and to make buyback offers.

As part of that, Volkswagen said in 2016 it would buy back or fix nearly 500,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel U.S. vehicles. About 2,000 owners opted out and most are pursuing court claims seeking additional compensation. The first trials could potentially set a template for the remaining suits.

The monkey tests were also sponsored by Daimler AG and BMW and both said this week they had suspended or moved staff linked to the testing. VW said the monkey tests were approved by an independent review board to protect animals.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a TITLE : Rapid blood vessel scan tolerated by claustrophobic patients unable to stand longer tests
10:25a 6 NATIONS : Next Fixture
08:48a WELLS FARGO : Fed Limits Wells Fargo Growth, Replaces Directors -- WSJ
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:37a Interest rate angst trips up U.S. equity bull market
08:25a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : PM inaugurates Building Materials & Products Exhibition
07:19a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 3 February 2018
05:40a VIDEO : Take Action on Modern Fish and
05:35a STATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : Regular and temporary job opportunities
05:05a USACE ALASKA DISTRICT : Corps begins new feasibility study for Port of Nome
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Earns $19.7 Billion In 2017
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Federal Reserve Replaces Board Members at Wells Fargo

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.