Vacuum Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing Market in North America to 2022: Hydro Excavators, Industrial Vacuum Loaders, Combination Sewer Cleaners & Coded Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 07:49pm CEST

The "Vacuum Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Hydro Excavators, Industrial Vacuum Loaders, Combination Sewer Cleaners & Coded Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ten leading fabricators manufactured more than 70% the total units of the types of vacuum truck/bodies covered in this report, with the leading player accounting for 25% of the market in units manufactured.

Increased drilling activity since 2010 resulted in a surge in demand for coded vacuum tanks, hydro excavators and to some extent, vacuum loaders. Demand for these vacuum tank truck/bodies has been subdued since mid-2014 due to a downturn in fracking activities and was mainly restricted to replacements until end-2016. However, in the last couple of years, the decline in oil/gas drilling applications has been offset to some extent by the improvement in construction activities and the general economy, resulting in healthy demand for hydro excavators from the utility sector, and also for sewer cleaners.

These and other issues are analyzed in this report, to provide a perspective on the industry structure and dynamics of this highly specialized industry. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Included with this report is an Excel file with ten worksheets containing data from the report's tables.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Body Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (43 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8bvgr/vacuum_tank?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
