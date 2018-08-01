Vacuum Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing Market in North America to 2022: Market Dynamics & Demand Factors, including 41 Manufacturer Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vacuum
Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Non-Coded Vacuum/Septic
Tank and Portable Restroom Service Truck/Bodies 2017-2022 Analysis &
Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report is a comprehensive evaluation based on analysis of 41
manufacturers of bodies for non-coded vacuum truck applications in North
America, with detailed analysis of product types, production volumes and
value, prices, distribution channels, end-users, company market shares,
competitive environment and forward demand outlook underlying projected
market growth.
This report covers two key types of non-coded vacuum truck/bodies:
vacuum tank truck/bodies, including septic tank truck/bodies, and
portable toilet service truck/bodies. These types of vacuum truck/bodies
have lower entry barriers as compared to coded variants, on account of
the less restrictive technical requirements.
The project is a bottoms up approach based on examining virtually all
participants manufacturing these types of vacuum tank truck/bodies in
North America, aggregating their sales and unit production into an
industry-wide picture. In addition to leading manufacturers, the report
provides valuable information on niche and fringe players, who are often
targets for acquisition. Consolidation can be expected as leaders vie
for market shares in application-specific markets.
Non-coded vacuum tank truck units and non-coded portable restroom
service units are simple products in terms of design, technology and
manufacturing process. Manufacture of these units is regionalized, and
the segment has numerous small manufacturers serving local markets.
These players cater to the local end-use customers either directly or
through dealers. The ten leading fabricators manufactured just over 60%
of the total units of the types of vacuum truck/bodies covered in this
report. The leading player accounted for only about 13% of unit
production in this highly fragmented market.
These and other issues are analyzed in this report, to provide a
perspective on the industry structure and dynamics of this specialized
industry. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market
planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and
technology transfer considerations.
Key Topics Covered
1 Scope
2 Product Types
3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017
4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
5 Market Shares: By Body Type
6 Market Analysis
7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
8 Outlook 2018-2022
9 Production by Region
10 Key Manufacturer Data
11 Manufacturer Profiles (41 Companies Profiled)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ld4cp/vacuum_tank?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005825/en/