Vacuum Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing Market in North America to 2022: Market Dynamics & Demand Factors, including 41 Manufacturer Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

The "Vacuum Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Non-Coded Vacuum/Septic Tank and Portable Restroom Service Truck/Bodies 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive evaluation based on analysis of 41 manufacturers of bodies for non-coded vacuum truck applications in North America, with detailed analysis of product types, production volumes and value, prices, distribution channels, end-users, company market shares, competitive environment and forward demand outlook underlying projected market growth.

This report covers two key types of non-coded vacuum truck/bodies: vacuum tank truck/bodies, including septic tank truck/bodies, and portable toilet service truck/bodies. These types of vacuum truck/bodies have lower entry barriers as compared to coded variants, on account of the less restrictive technical requirements.

The project is a bottoms up approach based on examining virtually all participants manufacturing these types of vacuum tank truck/bodies in North America, aggregating their sales and unit production into an industry-wide picture. In addition to leading manufacturers, the report provides valuable information on niche and fringe players, who are often targets for acquisition. Consolidation can be expected as leaders vie for market shares in application-specific markets.

Non-coded vacuum tank truck units and non-coded portable restroom service units are simple products in terms of design, technology and manufacturing process. Manufacture of these units is regionalized, and the segment has numerous small manufacturers serving local markets. These players cater to the local end-use customers either directly or through dealers. The ten leading fabricators manufactured just over 60% of the total units of the types of vacuum truck/bodies covered in this report. The leading player accounted for only about 13% of unit production in this highly fragmented market.

These and other issues are analyzed in this report, to provide a perspective on the industry structure and dynamics of this specialized industry. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Body Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (41 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ld4cp/vacuum_tank?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
