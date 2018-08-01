Valcom Enhances Unified Alerting Ecosystem

Valcom is pleased to add Chromebook to its Unified Alerting Ecosystem.
Now offering instantaneous alerting to all types
of devices including Chromebook, Apple IOS, Android and Windows.
Easily and instantly reach everyone, anywhere, on any device or
platform; and, there is no requirement for sign-up or database
management. A great enhancement to your Mass Notification needs.
About Valcom
Valcom, Inc. is a leader in design and manufacture of electronics,
telecommunication systems, loudspeaker paging, IP centric mass
notification systems and visual messaging. We provide leading edge
technology, hardware and software solutions to meet the specific needs
of industry, higher education, healthcare facilities, military, and
government applications. Made in the USA. www.valcom.com
