Valcom Enhances Unified Alerting Ecosystem

Valcom is pleased to add Chromebook to its Unified Alerting Ecosystem. Now offering instantaneous alerting to all types of devices including Chromebook, Apple IOS, Android and Windows.

Easily and instantly reach everyone, anywhere, on any device or platform; and, there is no requirement for sign-up or database management. A great enhancement to your Mass Notification needs.

About Valcom

Valcom, Inc. is a leader in design and manufacture of electronics, telecommunication systems, loudspeaker paging, IP centric mass notification systems and visual messaging. We provide leading edge technology, hardware and software solutions to meet the specific needs of industry, higher education, healthcare facilities, military, and government applications. Made in the USA. www.valcom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006034/en/