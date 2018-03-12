Log in
Valiant Investments Plc - Acquisition and Issue of Equity

03/12/2018 | 04:54pm CET

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC
(“Valiant” or “the Company”)

Acquisition and Issue of Equity

12 March 2018

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc, and to announce that it has raised funds of
£51,000 by way of a placing of ordinary shares.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

ACQUISITION OF NATIONAL-PRESERVATION.COM

Flamethrower plc (“Flamethrower”) has acquired the website https://www.national-preservation.com (“the website”) for a cash consideration of $17,500.

The website is a forum focussed primarily on British railway heritage, providing users a platform to discuss topics including:

  • The history, sociology, and technology of narrow-gauge railways.

  • The restoration, preservation, creation and exhibition of railway locomotives, carriages, rolling stock, equipment, artefacts, documents and records.

  • Land, building, and structures associated with railways.

  • Steam, diesel, and electric traction engines.

  • Heritage railways and centres in the UK, international heritage railways/tramways, miniature railways, and model railways.

National-Preservation.com was established in 2005, and has grown to become the leading forum for the discussion of railway and heritage topics in the UK, with just under 10,000 registered users.

The website is monetized through publishing adverts, and has been acquired on an estimated earnings multiple of around 2.5.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

“We are pleased to have acquired National-Preservation.com and to add another website to Flamethrower’s growing portfolio. Heritage and nostalgia play an important role in the lives of many people, and National-Preservation.com is a platform that allows people to embrace the UK’s rich heritage in the digital age. We look forward to further enhancing the enjoyment users get from the website in the weeks and months ahead.”

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £51,000 by way of a placing of 34,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.15p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this placing there are now 1,192,058,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.30% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Valiant Investments plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 381541

Corporate Advisor
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796


© PRNewswire 2018
