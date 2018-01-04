Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation : Appoints New Chairman of the Board

Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia Appointed Chairman of the Board

The Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia, as its new chairman of the board of directors.

“Tony is an excellent choice to serve as the Foundation’s chairman of the board. His long standing community expertise as a regional public affairs manager for The Southern California Gas Company, compliments his volunteer leadership position with the Foundation,” said outgoing inaugural chairman of the board, David Fleming.

Since 1989, Tartaglia has been employed by the Southern California Gas Company. In his current role, he supervises five public affairs managers who are company liaisons with civic and community groups and local government officials throughout the company’s northern region. In addition to his role with the Foundation, Tony serves as a member of the board of trustees for Glendale Community College, chairman of the board of directors for the Foothill Workforce Investment Board and also serves on the board of directors for the Valley Economic Alliance. He received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in mechanical engineering from California State University Northridge and a Master’s in Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

Tartaglia stated, “The Foundation is poised to continue its important work to secure funds for the Hospital. I am pleased that I will be leading that effort into the future.” In additional to Tartaglia’s appointment, Keven Steinberg assumes the role of vice chairman of the board, Diana Sanchez assumes the role of board secretary and Merryll McElwain remains as treasurer. David Fleming remains as inaugural chairman of the Foundation board after serving for more than 40 years on the Hospital’s governing board of directors.

Current members of the Valley Presbyterian Hospital Board of Directors include:

Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia, Chairman of the Board, Southern California Gas Company

Keven Steinberg, Vice Chairman of the Board, Steinberg Law

Merryll McElwain, Treasurer, BNY Mellon

Diana Sanchez, Secretary, Los Angeles World Airports, Van Nuys

David Fleming, Inaugural Chairman, State Senator Robert Hertzberg

Nicholas Di Domenico, MD, Valley Internal Medicine & Nephrology Medical Group

Jennifer Garcia, Wells Fargo Advisors

Carol Kim, Health Net

Pegi Matsuda, Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Rochelle Nakajima, SingerLewak, LLP

Antonio Pizano, CDC Small Business & Finance

Gustavo Valdespino, Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Angie Weber, Colliers International

About the Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation and Valley Presbyterian Hospital

The Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation raises funds exclusively to support Valley Presbyterian Hospital. Incorporated in 2015, the Foundation received its IRS tax-exempt status in April 2017. Valley Presbyterian Hospital is a 350-bed facility that ranks among the largest acute care hospitals in the greater San Fernando Valley. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit, non-sectarian, independent, community hospital provides high quality, patient-centered care through leading edge technology and a full range of medical services. For more information, visit www.valleypres.org.

