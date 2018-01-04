Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation : Appoints New Chairman of the Board

The Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the
appointment of Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia, as its new chairman of the
board of directors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005936/en/
Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia appointed Chairman of the Board, Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Tony is an excellent choice to serve as the Foundation’s chairman of
the board. His long standing community expertise as a regional public
affairs manager for The Southern California Gas Company, compliments his
volunteer leadership position with the Foundation,” said outgoing
inaugural chairman of the board, David Fleming.
Since 1989, Tartaglia has been employed by the Southern California Gas
Company. In his current role, he supervises five public affairs managers
who are company liaisons with civic and community groups and local
government officials throughout the company’s northern region. In
addition to his role with the Foundation, Tony serves as a member of the
board of trustees for Glendale Community College, chairman of the board
of directors for the Foothill Workforce Investment Board and also serves
on the board of directors for the Valley Economic Alliance. He received
a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in mechanical engineering from California
State University Northridge and a Master’s in Business Administration
from Pepperdine University.
Tartaglia stated, “The Foundation is poised to continue its important
work to secure funds for the Hospital. I am pleased that I will be
leading that effort into the future.” In additional to Tartaglia’s
appointment, Keven Steinberg assumes the role of vice chairman of the
board, Diana Sanchez assumes the role of board secretary and Merryll
McElwain remains as treasurer. David Fleming remains as inaugural
chairman of the Foundation board after serving for more than 40 years on
the Hospital’s governing board of directors.
Current members of the Valley Presbyterian Hospital Board of Directors
include:
Anthony “Tony” Tartaglia, Chairman of the Board, Southern
California Gas Company
Keven Steinberg, Vice Chairman of the
Board, Steinberg Law
Merryll McElwain, Treasurer, BNY
Mellon
Diana Sanchez, Secretary, Los Angeles World Airports,
Van Nuys
David Fleming, Inaugural Chairman, State Senator
Robert Hertzberg
Nicholas Di Domenico, MD, Valley
Internal Medicine & Nephrology Medical Group
Jennifer Garcia,
Wells Fargo Advisors
Carol Kim, Health Net
Pegi
Matsuda, Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Rochelle Nakajima,
SingerLewak, LLP
Antonio Pizano, CDC Small Business & Finance
Gustavo
Valdespino, Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Angie Weber,
Colliers International
About the Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation and Valley
Presbyterian Hospital
The Valley Presbyterian Hospital Foundation raises funds exclusively to
support Valley Presbyterian Hospital. Incorporated in 2015, the
Foundation received its IRS tax-exempt status in April 2017. Valley
Presbyterian Hospital is a 350-bed facility that ranks among the largest
acute care hospitals in the greater San Fernando Valley. Founded in
1958, the nonprofit, non-sectarian, independent, community hospital
provides high quality, patient-centered care through leading edge
technology and a full range of medical services. For more information,
visit www.valleypres.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005936/en/