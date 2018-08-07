Van Daele Homes Purchases Final 83 Lots in Phase One at Terramor, Foremost Companies’ Multigenerational Master-Planned Community in Riverside County

Foremost Companies has announced that California home builder Van Daele
Homes has purchased the last 83 lots in the first phase of development
at Terramor, an unparalleled new master-planned community located in a
prime location within Riverside County. Boasting innovatively designed
neighborhoods, the amenity-rich multigenerational community is nestled
along the hillsides of the Temescal Valley just south of Corona.
The Veranda is one of the recreational clubs, now open for all Terramor residents. (Photo: Business Wire)
Van Daele Homes will build 83 upscale residences in a new neighborhood
called Oakton. It will be the sixth neighborhood overall, and the fourth
dedicated exclusively for 55+ buyers at Terramor, which upon completion
will include 1,443 single-family homes across sixteen neighborhoods in
three phases.
“With the 83 parcels purchased by Van Daele Homes, all 600 lots in phase
one of development at Terramor have been sold,” said Steve Cameron,
president of Foremost Companies. “We are thrilled to have Van Daele
Homes join the Terramor community. They are a trusted, well-known and
well-respected home builder that understands the importance of building
strong community, and they will be a great addition to our roster of
award-winning home builders.”
Van Daele Homes will deliver 83 elegant single-story residences (with
optional second floor decks and entertaining spaces) ranging in size
from approximately 2,485 to 3,207 square feet of living space. The homes
at Oakton will be available in three distinct floor plans with charming
Villa, Provence and Spanish architectural styles.
“We’re a family-owned builder that prioritizes the customer experience
and building relationships with our homebuyers,” said President, CEO and
CFO of Van Daele Homes, Jeff Hack. “Our unique floor plans and
beautifully designed homes, coupled with Terramor’s prime location,
idyllic surroundings and resort-style amenities, will deliver the kind
of community our buyers are looking for. We are excited to start
building and look forward to welcoming our first home buyers next year.”
Oakton will offer 55+ residents the latest in modern home design while
enjoying Terramor’s world-class community. Opening this fall, The
Terrace Club is one of the community’s most anticipated amenities
exclusively for 55+ residents, boasting a six-acre recreational area
with a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse. Upon completion, The Terrace Club
will feature a resort-style pool with surrounding cabanas offering
relaxation and socialization, while an indoor pool, extensive fitness
center, tennis courts, and bocce ball and pickle ball courts will give
residents the opportunity to live an active lifestyle in the club’s
social atmosphere.
With an emphasis on health, the gym and wellness studio will offer
living-well classes with locker rooms equipped with saunas for
post-workout relaxation. The living room and crafts room and other
multipurpose rooms will provide spaces for gathering, entertainment, and
socializing throughout the year.
Residents can also enjoy The Veranda, a recreational club now open for
all Terramor residents. It includes an outdoor pool with sun decks and a
toddler pool with a beach entrance for visiting grandchildren and
families as well as an outdoor barbecue and entertaining area for all
residents to enjoy, connect, and socialize.
Terramor’s unique multigenerational community will be interlaced with
over five miles of trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail
system, bringing walking and hiking opportunities for active adults and
families of all ages. Surrounded by nature, the trails will offer
gorgeous terrain, rolling trails and picturesque views, while providing
the convenience of shaded rest areas, water access, and restrooms.
Numerous other parks and outdoor amenities, including large and small
dog parks, community garden, ball fields, basketball courts, and tot
lots, will provide year-round recreation for all residents.
Along with Van Daele Homes, phase one builders actively selling at
Terramor include Lennar, KB Home, and Del Webb. Del Webb’s Cortina and
Ardena 55+ neighborhoods include 240 single-family homes with a variety
of modern styles and floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,172 square
feet. KB Home’s two neighborhoods, Sorrel and Caraway, offer a unique
array of features and amenities for families of all ages. Sorrel
includes three floor plans, ranging from 2,229 to 2,620 square feet, and
Caraway includes three floor plans, ranging from 2,282 to 2,787 square
feet. Lennar’s neighborhood, Sterling, offers a unique array of features
and amenities exclusively for 55+ buyers, with floor plans ranging from
2,206 to 2,483 square feet.
For more information visit http://www.LiveAtTerramor.com
and sign up for news and updates. Be part of the Terramor conversation
on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TerramorCA.
About Foremost Companies
Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires
property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality
developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and
its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential
lots across California. The company’s urban infill and redevelopment
team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas
with underutilized commercial space. Foremost’s senior management team
is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached
and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed
use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.
About Van Daele Homes
At Van Daele Homes, home is where memories are created, lives shared and
moments celebrated, and where the honor of crafting every home is
something that is valued and not taken for granted. Now celebrating more
than 30 years of homebuilding excellence, the experienced team of
employees, artisans and consultants at Van Daele Homes take building
quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved
in each home’s design and construction every step of the way. For more
information on Van Daele Homes, visit vandaele.com.
