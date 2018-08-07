Log in
Van Daele Homes Purchases Final 83 Lots in Phase One at Terramor, Foremost Companies’ Multigenerational Master-Planned Community in Riverside County

08/07/2018 | 06:01am EDT

The home builder’s new neighborhood, Oakton, will provide new options exclusively for 55+ buyers

Foremost Companies has announced that California home builder Van Daele Homes has purchased the last 83 lots in the first phase of development at Terramor, an unparalleled new master-planned community located in a prime location within Riverside County. Boasting innovatively designed neighborhoods, the amenity-rich multigenerational community is nestled along the hillsides of the Temescal Valley just south of Corona.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005231/en/

The Veranda is one of the recreational clubs, now open for all Terramor residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Van Daele Homes will build 83 upscale residences in a new neighborhood called Oakton. It will be the sixth neighborhood overall, and the fourth dedicated exclusively for 55+ buyers at Terramor, which upon completion will include 1,443 single-family homes across sixteen neighborhoods in three phases.

“With the 83 parcels purchased by Van Daele Homes, all 600 lots in phase one of development at Terramor have been sold,” said Steve Cameron, president of Foremost Companies. “We are thrilled to have Van Daele Homes join the Terramor community. They are a trusted, well-known and well-respected home builder that understands the importance of building strong community, and they will be a great addition to our roster of award-winning home builders.”

Van Daele Homes will deliver 83 elegant single-story residences (with optional second floor decks and entertaining spaces) ranging in size from approximately 2,485 to 3,207 square feet of living space. The homes at Oakton will be available in three distinct floor plans with charming Villa, Provence and Spanish architectural styles.

“We’re a family-owned builder that prioritizes the customer experience and building relationships with our homebuyers,” said President, CEO and CFO of Van Daele Homes, Jeff Hack. “Our unique floor plans and beautifully designed homes, coupled with Terramor’s prime location, idyllic surroundings and resort-style amenities, will deliver the kind of community our buyers are looking for. We are excited to start building and look forward to welcoming our first home buyers next year.”

Oakton will offer 55+ residents the latest in modern home design while enjoying Terramor’s world-class community. Opening this fall, The Terrace Club is one of the community’s most anticipated amenities exclusively for 55+ residents, boasting a six-acre recreational area with a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse. Upon completion, The Terrace Club will feature a resort-style pool with surrounding cabanas offering relaxation and socialization, while an indoor pool, extensive fitness center, tennis courts, and bocce ball and pickle ball courts will give residents the opportunity to live an active lifestyle in the club’s social atmosphere.

With an emphasis on health, the gym and wellness studio will offer living-well classes with locker rooms equipped with saunas for post-workout relaxation. The living room and crafts room and other multipurpose rooms will provide spaces for gathering, entertainment, and socializing throughout the year.

Residents can also enjoy The Veranda, a recreational club now open for all Terramor residents. It includes an outdoor pool with sun decks and a toddler pool with a beach entrance for visiting grandchildren and families as well as an outdoor barbecue and entertaining area for all residents to enjoy, connect, and socialize.

Terramor’s unique multigenerational community will be interlaced with over five miles of trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail system, bringing walking and hiking opportunities for active adults and families of all ages. Surrounded by nature, the trails will offer gorgeous terrain, rolling trails and picturesque views, while providing the convenience of shaded rest areas, water access, and restrooms. Numerous other parks and outdoor amenities, including large and small dog parks, community garden, ball fields, basketball courts, and tot lots, will provide year-round recreation for all residents.

Along with Van Daele Homes, phase one builders actively selling at Terramor include Lennar, KB Home, and Del Webb. Del Webb’s Cortina and Ardena 55+ neighborhoods include 240 single-family homes with a variety of modern styles and floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,172 square feet. KB Home’s two neighborhoods, Sorrel and Caraway, offer a unique array of features and amenities for families of all ages. Sorrel includes three floor plans, ranging from 2,229 to 2,620 square feet, and Caraway includes three floor plans, ranging from 2,282 to 2,787 square feet. Lennar’s neighborhood, Sterling, offers a unique array of features and amenities exclusively for 55+ buyers, with floor plans ranging from 2,206 to 2,483 square feet.

For more information visit http://www.LiveAtTerramor.com and sign up for news and updates. Be part of the Terramor conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TerramorCA.

About Foremost Companies

Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. The company’s urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial space. Foremost’s senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.

About Van Daele Homes

At Van Daele Homes, home is where memories are created, lives shared and moments celebrated, and where the honor of crafting every home is something that is valued and not taken for granted. Now celebrating more than 30 years of homebuilding excellence, the experienced team of employees, artisans and consultants at Van Daele Homes take building quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved in each home’s design and construction every step of the way. For more information on Van Daele Homes, visit vandaele.com.


© Business Wire 2018
