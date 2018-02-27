Veeam Availability Orchestrator Ensures Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery Compliance and Peace-of-Mind

Veeam® Software, the Availability
for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the general
availability of NEW Veeam®
Availability Orchestrator – the newest addition to the Veeam
Availability Platform – which enables enterprises to ensure business
continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) compliance. Most DR failures
can be tracked back to outdated and untested plans. The rapidly
increasing rate of business and technology changes makes it critical
that companies update their DR plans continuously, something that only
14 percent do today, according to Forrester Research.1 Veeam
Availability Orchestrator solves this problem by delivering a DR
orchestration solution that reduces the time, cost and effort associated
with planning for and recovering from a disaster.
While many enterprises have a DR plan already in place, executing on
these plans is often complex, cumbersome and time-consuming. Expensive,
error-prone manual processes are common but do not scale, resulting in
DR plans that can easily become obsolete. This results in risk to both
data and application Availability, but also to compliance with industry
regulations and governing bodies. Veeam Availability Orchestrator is the
answer, providing an orchestration engine rich with planning, automated
documenting and testing capabilities for preparedness and compliance,
with full support for Veeam replicas.
“Enterprise customers are demanding not only Availability, but also help
in ensuring compliance,” said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product
Strategy at Veeam. “In the event of a disaster, enterprises stand to
lose millions in downtime, $21.8 million according to our latest Veeam
Availability Report, as well as damaged reputation and lost
productivity.2 Without having a disaster recovery plan that
is up-to-date, tested and documented, it’s difficult to respond quickly
when disaster strikes. With new Veeam Availability Orchestrator,
enterprises can achieve a true Availability platform, reduce costs,
define their DR plans, and achieve the peace of mind that comes from
knowing that they are able and ready to provide business continuity,
even in the worst case scenario.”
Built with enterprise-class Availability in mind, new Veeam Availability
Orchestrator provides a DR orchestration engine for Veeam Backup &
Replication™ replicas. Thorough orchestration, creating, documenting,
testing and executing DR plans – which are fully-prepared for C-level
executive and stakeholder signoff – helps organizations reduce the time,
cost and effort associated with a successful DR strategy, including:
-
Satisfying compliance requirements with template-based documentation
that makes it easy to build and update DR plans as the virtual
environment changes;
-
Proving recoverability at any time through automated scheduled and
on-demand plan testing and readiness checks that have zero impact on
the production environment;
-
Ensuring IT service continuity through the reliable execution of
multi-site DR failover and failback, including service and application
verification
"Customers are looking for innovative solutions not only around backup,
but those that emphasize replication and speed of recovery," said
Michael Vencel, executive vice president of Comport Technology and
Healthcare Solutions, a Veeam Cloud Services Provider (VCSP). "With
Veeam Availability Orchestrator, organizations will be able to
orchestrate their entire DR strategy, frequently validating that their
plans will actually work in a disaster, through automated documentation
and testing. They can easily report on key metrics to C-level executives
and stakeholders, making it much easier to comply with regulations and
audits in industries like healthcare."
Veeam Availability Orchestrator is now available to customers with a
Veeam Availability Suite™ or Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus
license. Contact a local Veeam representative or Veeam reseller for
pricing. For more information, visit the
Veeam blog.
About Veeam Software
Veeam® recognizes the new
challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On
Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this,
Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the
Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time
and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all
applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that
delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified
recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam
Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam
Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and
cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help
organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital
and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future
business goals of Veeam customers.
Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers
with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30
countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com
or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
1 The State Of Business Technology Resiliency, Q2 2017; The
Use Of Advanced Technology Is Growing, But Infrequent DR Testing Results
In Low Preparedness, by Naveen Chhabra with Glenn O’Donnell, Stephanie
Balaouras, Arnav Gupta, William McKeon-White, and Bill Nagel; Forrester
Research; July 14, 2017
22017
Veeam Availability Report - Key Insights to Avoid $21.8M in Downtime;
April 20, 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005817/en/