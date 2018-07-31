Stock Research Monitor: PINC, RCM, and ATHN

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018/ If you want a free Stock Review on VEEV sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Monday, July 30, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,630.00, down 1.39%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.57% lower, to finish at 25,306.83; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,802.60, slightly dropping 0.58%. Losses were broad based as seven out of nine sectors ended the day in negative. This Tuesday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Healthcare Information Services equities: Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), and athenahealth Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Premier

Charlotte, North Carolina headquartered Premier Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.24% lower at $37.04 with a total trading volume of 342,614 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.28% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.45% and 13.97%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Premier, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.15. Get the full research report on PINC for free by clicking below at:

R1 RCM

On Monday, shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered R1 RCM Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.65 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 684.75 thousand shares. The stock ended the session 12.01% lower at $7.91. The Company's shares have advanced 139.70% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 26.78%. Moreover, shares of R1 RCM, which provides revenue cycle management for healthcare providers in the US, have an RSI of 36.62. Free research on RCM can be accessed at:



Veeva Systems

Pleasanton, California headquartered Veeva Systems Inc.'s shares closed the day 4.86% lower at $75.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.36 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 986.11 thousand shares. The Company's shares have gained 18.12% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 10.04%. Additionally, shares of Veeva Systems, which provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 35.96. Sign up today for the free research report on VEEV at:

athenahealth

Shares in Watertown, Massachusetts headquartered athenahealth Inc. finished 1.42% lower at $147.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 665,688 shares, which is above its three months average volume of 470.64 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.30% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.24%. Furthermore, shares of athenahealth, which together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems, have an RSI of 31.01. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on ATHN at:

Wall St. Equities :

