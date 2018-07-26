Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velan : awarded major offshore valve contracts in Singapore worth US$18 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST
Velan Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary located in Lucca, Italy, has been awarded important contracts for the supply of three different types of valves to MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. These orders represent a sales value of about US$18 million and are scheduled for delivery by early 2019. Velan ABV signed contracts with MODEC for the supply of API 6D and API 6A valves for their new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) MV30 Carioca vessel. The FPSO will be deployed at the Sépia field operated by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), located in the giant 'pre-salt' region of the Santos Basin some 250 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at a water depth approximately 2,200 meters [1]. The scope of supply consists of over 1,500 medium, high and ultra-high pressure forged valves, both soft and metal seated 'zero leakage', as well as high-pressure axial check valves. The FPSO MV30 Carioca will be capable of processing 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 212 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 240,000 barrels of water injection per day and has a storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of crude oil (1). Emanuele Rivolta, VP Sales, Upstream & Midstream at Velan stated: 'Velan is one of the major suppliers of specialty valves to the offshore industry and these contracts prove once again our leadership in this market. This is due to an unfailing commitment towards our customers' needs and a strong, continuous drive towards innovation and a constant improvement of services.' Velan valves have now been selected and installed in over 30 offshore platforms and production vessels, numbering well over 10,000 units. Velan's President and CEO, Yves Leduc, stated: 'This achievement reflects the success and drive of Velan ABV, our division specialized in API 6A and 6D valves, in the FPSO market and similar applications. This particular order offers Velan the chance to work yet again with MODEC, a world-class customer with whom we've built a strong relationship that is based on trust and support.'
About Velan: Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$338 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
This press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of Velan Inc. and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

Disclaimer

Velan Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:10:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pFRONTLINE : FRO - Primary insider transaction
AQ
07:38p21ST CENTURY FOX : Sky posts forecast-beating annual results as bidding war rages on
AQ
07:37pZuckerberg loses $16 billion in record Facebook fall
RE
07:37pTOKYO ELECTRON : Patent Application Titled "Plasma Processing Apparatus" Published Online (USPTO 20180190501)
AQ
07:37pPatent Issued for Controller of Internal Combustion Engine Equipped with Electric Supercharger (USPTO 10024225)
AQ
07:37pMCDONALD : Female leaders encourage women to be confident and believe in themselves at Tokyo conference
AQ
07:36pMEITU : Photo Enhancement App Meitu Hits #1 in iOS and Android Downloads in South Korea
AQ
07:36pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Field of View Increase in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Using Nonlinear Gradients and Generalized Iterative...
AQ
07:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Backlight Apparatus and 3D Image Display Apparatus Including the Same (USPTO 10025020)
AQ
07:36pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : When Does Cloud Computing Need Flash?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
5NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.