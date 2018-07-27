Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

Date: 27 July 2018





Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA Address Tingkat 4, Balai PNB

201-A, Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia. Company No. 766894-T Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 25 Jul 2018 25,000,000 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA Address of registered holder Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 3,233,166,602 Direct (%) 39.354 Indirect/deemed interest (units) Indirect/deemed interest (%) Total no of securities after change 3,233,166,602 Date of notice 25 Jul 2018 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 27 Jul 2018