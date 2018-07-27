Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 27 July 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 766894-T
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 25 Jul 2018

25,000,000

Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address of registered holder Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 3,233,166,602
Direct (%) 39.354
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 3,233,166,602
Date of notice 25 Jul 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 27 Jul 2018

Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 10:01:08 UTC
