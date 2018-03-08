Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veloxis Files with FDA for the De Novo Indication for ENVARSUS XR®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 12:33am CET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S announced today that it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) seeking a new indication for ENVARSUS XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients in combination with other immunosuppressants.  This indication is commonly referred to as the de novo indication. 

(PRNewsfoto/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals)

Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S said, "We are excited to re-file for the de novo indication for ENVARSUS XR and look forward to working with FDA as it reviews our filing."

The sNDA is based on data from multinational phase 3 study LCP-Tacro 3002, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of Envarsus XR compared to immediate-release tacrolimus capsules for the prevention of acute allograft rejection in over 500 de novo adult kidney transplant recipients.  The primary endpoint was the incidence of treatment failures within 12 months.  Treatment failure was a composite endpoint that included death, graft failure, biopsy-proven acute rejection or lost to follow-up.  Results showed treatment failure rates of 18.3% for the Envarsus XR group and 19.6% for the immediate-release tacrolimus capsules treatment group, demonstrating Envarsus XR as non-inferior to immediate-release tacrolimus capsules.

ENVARSUS XR was approved by the FDA on 10 July 2015 for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients converted from tacrolimus immediate-release formulations in combination with other immunosuppressants.  Veloxis's original New Drug Application (NDA) for ENVARSUS XR sought approval for the de novo indication and was filed on 30 December 2013.  FDA tentatively approved ENVARSUS XR for the de novo indication on 30 October 2014; however, final approval was blocked by the exclusivity of ASTAGRAF XL® which expired on 19 July 2016. 

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient lives by identifying, developing, and commercializing meaningful products in transplantation and adjacent therapies. Utilizing our proprietary drug delivery technology, MELTDOSE®, Veloxis has developed and obtained FDA and EMA approval for our product, ENVARSUS XR® (tacrolimus extended-release tablets), to aid in the prophylaxis of organ rejection in transplant recipients.  Our strategy is to continue to commercialize Envarsus XR in the U.S. with a direct salesforce and to license rights to Envarsus to proven commercial partners in other territories around the world.  In addition to expanding use of Envarsus, Veloxis is actively seeking business development and licensing targets within the areas of transplantation and adjacent specialties, and therapeutics for rare or severe disease for which chronic therapy is initiated in the large hospital setting.  Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.  For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veloxis-files-with-fda-for-the-de-novo-indication-for-envarsus-xr-300610381.html

SOURCE Veloxis Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. – AFH
BU
02:05aPYROGENESIS CANADA : Announces Closing of Private Placement After Subsequent Subscriptions
AQ
02:04aEXCLUSIVE : Update on Lexington Fresh Market opening
AQ
02:02aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil - sources
RE
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH)
GL
02:01aGSV Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 13, 2018
GL
01:56aNissan says Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has no plans to change cross-shareholding ratio
RE
01:56aStarlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund Announces Fourth Quarter and 2017 Financial Results, Same Property NOI Growth of 4% for 2017 and Enhanced Portfolio Geographical Diversification
AQ
01:56aFTD Companies, Inc. Announces Preliminary and Unaudited Full-Year 2017 Results
GL
01:54aPCM : reports 4Q loss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.