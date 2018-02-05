Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vencore Labs To Provide DARPA With Technologies For Secure Information Sharing Using Commercial Smartphones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 10:31pm CET

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vencore, Inc., announced today that its innovative research arm, Vencore Labs, Inc, was awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide technologies for new security models to support information sharing in tactical coalition environments using commercial handheld devices.  The contract is valued at $4.1 million for Phase 1 of the project and will be performed as part of DARPA's Secure Handhelds on Assured Resilient networks at the tactical Edge (SHARE) program over the next three years.

Vencore Labs Logo (PRNewsFoto/Vencore, Inc.)

The goal of the SHARE program is to develop technology that will enable information exchange between coalitions at multiple security classification levels on a handheld device. Vencore Labs will be helping design and develop VeriNet, Verifiably Secure NDN (Named Data Networking)-based Coalition Networks. The Vencore Labs team will use its research and implementation expertise to deliver VeriNet and enable secure information sharing groups between the US and its coalition partners.

Under the SHARE program, VeriNet will provide secure information sharing at multiple levels of security with an intuitive user interface at the tactical edge using commercial handheld devices, while minimizing the use of scarce handheld resources. The solution will also deliver secure tactical edge networking technologies based on NDN, an emerging new networking technique that provides packet-level security and high resilience to loss, adapted to the dynamic, highly mobile, and diverse tactical environment. Additionally, the Vencore Labs team will provide rapid deployment capabilities for coalitions with custom information sharing rules, while guaranteeing correctness of coalition configurations.

This new work builds on Vencore Labs' research experience, technology expertise and implementation capabilities from prior related programs with DARPA and other agencies.*

* This release has been cleared by DARPA. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.

About Vencore

Vencore is a proven provider of information solutions, engineering and analytics for the U.S. Government. With more than 40 years of experience working in the defense, civilian and intelligence communities, Vencore and its transformational applied research organization, Vencore Labs, design, develop and deliver high impact, mission-critical services and solutions to overcome its customers' most complex problems. 

Vencore has 3,750 employees and is based in Chantilly, Va.  For more information about Vencore and Vencore Labs, visit www.vencore.com and www.vencorelabs.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Vencore and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Vencore undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Vencore believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vencore-labs-to-provide-darpa-with-technologies-for-secure-information-sharing-using-commercial-smartphones-300593718.html

SOURCE Vencore, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11p TIDEWATER : to Present at the Credit Suisse 23th Annual Energy Summit
05:11p ISTAR : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
05:11p StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
05:11p ImmuCell to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017
05:10p MSCI : February Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for February 12, 2018 »
05:10p 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:10p Cardinal Resources Ltd Investor Presentation - Fast Tracking Development Exploration in Northeast Ghana
05:09p INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
05:09p PERCEPTRON : posts 2Q profit
05:09p LEGGETT & PLATT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.