Venezuela Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Governance,
Risk and Compliance - The Venezuelan Insurance Industry" report
The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Venezuelan Insurance
Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance
regulatory framework in Venezuela.
It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life,
property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine,
aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various
requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and
reinsurance companies and intermediaries.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise,
giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance
regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory
framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also
includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.
Summary:
An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Venezuela.
The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's
insurance regulatory framework.
Key regulations and market practices related to different types of
insurance product in the country.
Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory
insurance, and the Scope of non-admitted insurance in Venezuela.
Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign
direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve
requirements, and investment regulations.
Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.
Key Highlights:
The Venezuelan insurance industry is regulated by the Superintendencia
de la Actividad Aseguradora.
Composite insurance is permitted in Venezuela.
100% FDI is permitted in the Venezuelan insurance industry.
Motor third-party liability, student personal accident, aviation third
party liability and passenger insurance for land transit are mandatory
in Venezuela.
Non-admitted insurance is prohibited in Venezuela.
