Ventnor Resources : Change in substantial holding due to dilution

08/03/2018 | 03:26am EDT

FORM 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Ventnor Resources Ltd

ACN: 142 014 873

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: Peter Pawlowitsch on behalf of himself and his controlled entities, Haven Super Pty Ltd (ACN: 127 013 003), Vault (WA) Pty Ltd (ACN: 133 160 639) and Mosch Pty Ltd (ACN: 608 368 369)

There was a change in the interests

of the substantial holder on:

1 August 2018

The previous notice was given

to the company on:

14 May 2018

The previous notice

was dated:

10 May 2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial shareholder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial shareholder notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

19,508,436

7.76%

19,508,436

6.37%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

1 August 2018

Peter Pawlowitsch on behalf of his controlled entities

Dilution due to increase in issued Capital of Ventnor Resources Ltd

Nil

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of securities

Haven Super Pty Ltd

Haven Super Pty Ltd

Haven Super Pty Ltd

3,383,437 fully paid ordinary shares

Vault (WA) Pty Ltd

Vault (WA) Pty Ltd

Vault (WA) Pty Ltd

1,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Mosch Pty Ltd

Mosch Pty Ltd

Mosch Pty Ltd

14,999,999 fully paid ordinary shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associated of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and A.C.N

Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Peter Pawlowitsch

PO Box 1361, SUBIACO WA 6904

Haven Super Pty Ltd

PO Box 1361, SUBIACO WA 6904

Vault (WA) Pty Ltd

PO Box 1361, SUBIACO WA 6904

Mosch Pty Ltd

PO Box 1361, SUBIACO WA 6904

Signature

Print name: Peter Pawlowitsch

Capacity: DirectorSign here:

Date: 3/8/18

Disclaimer

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:25:06 UTC
