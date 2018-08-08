Log in
Ventnor Resources : Silica Sand Update through Proactive Investor

08/08/2018 | 03:52am CEST

8 August 2018

Ventnor Resources provides Silica Sand update through Proactive Investors

Ventnor Resources Managing Director Bruce Maluish discusses Ventnor's progress with Proactive Investors

In this interview the Company provides a short overview on the progress of its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith and Muchea.

You can watch Bruce's interview by accessing the link available on the VRX website at http://www.ventnorresources.com.au

Or access the link available on the Proactive Investors website on: http://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/companies/stocktube/10034/ventnor-resources-back-on-the-asx-with-new-focus-on-wa-silica-sands-projects-10034.html

For more information please contact Ventnor on (08) 9226 3780

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: VRX

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue: 306.2 million

Unlisted Options: 21.25 million

Corporate Directory

Paul Boyatzis

Non-Executive Chairman

Bruce Maluish Managing Director

Peter Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director

John Geary

Company Secretary

Company Projects

Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project, 270km north of Perth, WA.

Muchea Silica Sand Project, 50km north of Perth, WA.

Biranup base metals and gold Project adjacent to the Tropicana Gold Mine, WA.

Warrawanda Nickel Project south of Newman, WA.

The Company is actively assessing other projects in Australia.

Disclaimer

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:51:06 UTC
