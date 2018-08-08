Ventnor Resources : Silica Sand Update through Proactive Investor

8 August 2018
Ventnor Resources provides Silica Sand update through Proactive Investors
Ventnor Resources Managing Director Bruce Maluish discusses Ventnor's progress with Proactive Investors
In this interview the Company provides a short overview on the progress of its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith and Muchea.
You can watch Bruce's interview by accessing the link available on the VRX website at http://www.ventnorresources.com.au
Or access the link available on the Proactive Investors website on: http://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/companies/stocktube/10034/ventnor-resources-back-on-the-asx-with-new-focus-on-wa-silica-sands-projects-10034.html
For more information please contact Ventnor on (08) 9226 3780
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: VRX
Capital Structure
Shares on Issue: 306.2 million
Unlisted Options: 21.25 million
Corporate Directory
Paul Boyatzis
Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce Maluish Managing Director
Peter Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director
John Geary
Company Secretary
Company Projects
Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project, 270km north of Perth, WA.
Muchea Silica Sand Project, 50km north of Perth, WA.
Biranup base metals and gold Project adjacent to the Tropicana Gold Mine, WA.
Warrawanda Nickel Project south of Newman, WA.
The Company is actively assessing other projects in Australia.
Disclaimer
Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:51:06 UTC