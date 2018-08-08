Ventnor Resources : Silica Sand Update through Proactive Investor

8 August 2018

Ventnor Resources provides Silica Sand update through Proactive Investors

Ventnor Resources Managing Director Bruce Maluish discusses Ventnor's progress with Proactive Investors

In this interview the Company provides a short overview on the progress of its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith and Muchea.

You can watch Bruce's interview by accessing the link available on the VRX website at http://www.ventnorresources.com.au

Or access the link available on the Proactive Investors website on: http://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/companies/stocktube/10034/ventnor-resources-back-on-the-asx-with-new-focus-on-wa-silica-sands-projects-10034.html

For more information please contact Ventnor on (08) 9226 3780

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT