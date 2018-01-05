Venzee Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under Symbol VENZ

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2018) - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of data transformation to the US$23 trillion retail industry, is pleased to announce it has started trading publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol VENZ.

Venzee's cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence to automatically turn product information from suppliers and manufacturers into the requirements of retailers, removing an unnecessary and labour-intensive step in their workflow.

Companies in various countries including global retailers, household brands and up and coming retailers selling through Shopify and Amazon have signed up to Venzee to automate their processes.

"Venzee is systematically revolutionizing the way e-commerce does business, saving retailers and vendors time and money" said Kate Hiscox, Founder and President at Venzee, "from automatic product feeds to content generation, we're constantly innovating technology that gets products online and into the marketplace fast."

In the past six months, Venzee has raised more than CAD$10 million to expand product development, sales and marketing efforts. "2018 is all about growth and we've made some key changes including to our senior sales team. This allows us to put the right talent and expertise into sales leadership." said Hiscox.

Venzee has appointed Vancouver based Kin Communications Inc. as its investor relations firm. "At Kin, we understand that each public company has its unique strengths, challenges and business objectives. We're passionate about the Venzee story and the technology they have developed and can be leveraged for retail supply chain management said Arlen Hansen, President and CEO at Kin Communications.

Kin will be paid CAD$10,000 per month for an initial term of 12 months and CAD$10,000 per month on a month to month basis thereafter, and will be granted 400,000 stock options of the Company, exercisable at CAD$1.32 per share pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options will vest over a period of 2 years, with an initial vesting of 25% in six months and additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter, subject to an acceleration after 12 months if the agreement is terminated by the Company. The options will be exercisable for a period of five years. The agreement and the grant of options are subject to the approval of the TSX-V. The Company has been advised that Kin and its principals own 875,000 common shares and 25,000 share purchase warrants of Venzee.

The Company also announces the grant of 600,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors and officers under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$1.32 per share.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is Canada's leading full-service investor relations firm experienced in building research and goal driven campaigns that deliver value for both our clients and investor network. Kin Communications believes in building market value through strategic consultation, financial marketing, brand positioning and targeted investor communications.

About Venzee

Venzee is a SaaS company that launched in 2014 to help ecommerce vendors and retailers easily share product information. Traditionally, this was done using spreadsheets which created a labor intensive process that delayed products from reaching the marketplace. Venzee's technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline product information management, allows thousands of vendors and retailers to seamlessly share information, avoiding delays and getting products to market faster than ever. The Company graduated from notable startup accelerator program 500 Startups and is already powering some of the biggest brands in the world.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com. For more about Mesh, visit https://meshblockchain.com.

