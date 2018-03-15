Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veolia to Repay Its Hybrid Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:02am CET

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) plans to notify investors of its intention to redeem its deeply subordinated perpetual hybrid debt in Euros and in Sterling issued in January 2013, for respective nominal amounts of €1 billion and £400 million.

These instruments were issued to support the Group's transformation, and were aimed at strengthening its financial structure, being considered as 100 % equity in the IFRS consolidated accounts and 50 % equity by the rating agencies1.

Thanks to the success of the Group’s transformation and the improvement of its financial health, Veolia no longer needs these instruments and can save the associated coupon of €68 million per year, while maintaining an Investment Grade rating and significant financial flexibility.

In 2017, Veolia took advantage of extremely favorable market conditions to anticipate this repayment, which is expected to occur on April 16, 2018.

.....

The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be subject to specific regulations or may be restricted by regulations or laws. In particular, this press release shall not be released, published or distributed in the United States, its territories and possessions, in Australia, in Canada or in Japan.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation in the United States, its territories and possessions, or in any other jurisdiction.

.....

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 163 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 44 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 45 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.13 billion in 2017. www.veolia.com

1 Moody’s and S&P. The latter removed the Equity Content in May 2016, thanks to Veolia’s improved financial position, and considered that Veolia did not need it anymore to maintain its credit rating.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58aNMDC : Construction of Compound Wall and Walkway of Ambedkar Park at Donimalai Township
AQ
08:58aBEML : Iso-7,C.T. Parting Tool 16x10x110-Rh-P30
AQ
08:57aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : and Supplies for Local HRIS - SDO-SDS-ICT
AQ
08:56aCineworld's full-year revenue rises on blockbuster releases
RE
08:56aBHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Repair of Vrsg Machine
AQ
08:55a$108 BILLION IN GLOBAL SALES VOLUME FOR SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY FOR 2017 : The Highest in the History of the Brand
AQ
08:54aGAIL INDIA : Procurement of Split Air Conditioners and Stabilizer under Buy- Back Basis
AQ
08:54aCONTAINER OF INDIA : Con/Icd/Der/t/Amc/Elec./2018
AQ
08:54aSurvey of Lot
AQ
08:53aFORRESTER RESEARCH : NopSec Cited As A Leader By Independent Research Report on Vulnerability Risk Management
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
3LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shar..
5Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.