Veolia to Repay Its Hybrid Debt

Veolia (Paris:VIE) plans to notify investors of its intention to redeem
its deeply subordinated perpetual hybrid debt in Euros and in Sterling
issued in January 2013, for respective nominal amounts of €1 billion and
£400 million.
These instruments were issued to support the Group's transformation, and
were aimed at strengthening its financial structure, being considered as
100 % equity in the IFRS consolidated accounts and 50 % equity by the
rating agencies1.
Thanks to the success of the Group’s transformation and the improvement
of its financial health, Veolia no longer needs these instruments and
can save the associated coupon of €68 million per year, while
maintaining an Investment Grade rating and significant financial
flexibility.
In 2017, Veolia took advantage of extremely favorable market conditions
to anticipate this repayment, which is expected to occur on April 16,
2018.
The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may
be subject to specific regulations or may be restricted by regulations
or laws. In particular, this press release shall not be released,
published or distributed in the United States, its territories and
possessions, in Australia, in Canada or in Japan.
This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation in the
United States, its territories and possessions, or in any other
jurisdiction.
Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource
management. With over 163 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and
provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to
the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its
three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access
to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking
water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 44 million
megawatt hours of energy and converted 45 million metric tons of waste
into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris
Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.13 billion in 2017.
1 Moody’s and S&P. The latter removed the Equity Content in
May 2016, thanks to Veolia’s improved financial position, and considered
that Veolia did not need it anymore to maintain its credit rating.
