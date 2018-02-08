Veracity Industrial Networks to Exhibit at Next Week’s ARC Industry Forum in Orlando

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracity Industrial Networks, an award-winning developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced it will be participating in the ARC Industry Forum next week in Orlando, Florida. The theme of the Forum is “Digitizing and Security Industry, Infrastructure, and Cities.”

The ARC Industry Forum is scheduled for four days, beginning Monday, February 12 through Thursday, February 15. More than 790 executives, representing 350 different companies and coming from more than 25 countries around the globe, will be participating in the 22nd Annual ARC Industry Forum. Veracity is a Silver Sponsor at this year’s Forum, and has key executives attending, including CEO Paul Myer and CTO Roger Hill. Veracity will be exhibiting in the Innovation Showcase.

Veracity CTO Roger Hill will also participate on the panel for “Network Solutions for Cybersecurity” on Wednesday, February 14, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

"ARC expects manufacturing industries to adopt software-defined networking (SDN) both as a means to achieve greater cybersecurity and as a fit with the growing use of virtualization in industrial automation," says Harry Forbes, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group. "Veracity has been in the forefront of moving SDN technology from data centers into critical infrastructure and into industrial networking products that are available today."



The Forum will focus on the new digitally-enabled technologies, approaches, and business processes that are disrupting the way industry, infrastructure, and municipalities around the world operate and serve their respective customers. This digital transformation impacts every aspect of business, industry, and infrastructure.

“Critical Infrastructure security is high on the agenda for ARC Forum attendees this year and we are looking forward to discussing how Veracity provides the only comprehensive solution that adds visibility and control to their tools,” added Myer.

For additional information on the Forum, visit www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is an award-winning, secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system’s design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io or follow us on Twitter @veracityio.

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry. ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT) and associated business trends. ARC analysts and consultants have the industry knowledge and the first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. ARC provides technology supplier clients with strategic market research, and helps end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC serves many Fortune 1000 companies. ARC clients include 3M, BASF, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, ABB, DuPont, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical, Eli Lilly, Emerson, Nestle, Yokogawa, Rockwell Automation, Saudi Aramco, Schneider Electric, and IBM.

ARC has over 75 professionals worldwide with extensive, first-hand experience servicing a multitude of business issues, technologies, and vertical industries.

ARC offices are located in the US, Germany, Belgium, Japan, India, China, Singapore, and Brazil.

For more information: https://www.arcweb.com/.

