Verato Awarded GSA Schedule Contract

08/01/2018 | 09:16am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verato, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based identity matching solutions, announced today that it was awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Professional Services Schedule. This award will enable Verato to partner with U.S. government agencies for the purchase of tri-merge, dual-merge and single agency credit reports in support of government background and security investigations, credit monitoring services, continuous evaluation services, debt collection and other cases. The award will also enable Verato to offer Other Health Insurance (OHI) discovery and verification services.

The award is a 20-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract consisting of a 5-year base and three 5-year option extensions. The GSA provides government agencies with direct access to products, services and solutions from certified industry partners at pre-negotiated rates. Through the GSA, federal government customers can quickly identify providers like Verato that have been vetted as a responsible supplier, giving agencies centralized and streamlined access to premier service providers that have been vetted and qualified.

"Obtaining the GSA contract expands our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies, and offers quick and affordable access to credit information services, OHI verification, and recovery audit services," said Jim McLean, VP of Credit Information for Verato. "We've worked hard through the GSA proposal process to establish trust through our demonstrated performance, fair pricing, adherence to laws and regulations, and outstanding customer satisfaction. I'm excited about the opportunity to provide our services to government agencies that utilize the GSA Schedule."

About Verato

The Verato Credit Information Services business has supported federal government background investigations since 2013. Verato also offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate databases or organizations with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages an extensive self-learning database of U.S. identities as a reference, or universal answer key. And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information, visit www.verato.com.

Contact:
Jim Lubinskas
[email protected]
703.907.9103

© GlobeNewswire 2018
