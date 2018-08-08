Veris : Aqura Awarded New Works Packages

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

8 August 2018

Aqura Technologies Awarded New Works Packages - $5.6m

Veris is pleased to announce, Aqura Technologies continues to strengthen its revenue streams and has recently been awarded $5.6m of new contracts across its key service lines:

 Industrial Wireless

 Content Access Networks

 Unified Communications

The projects involve all parts of Aqura's business to provide services to key Tier 1 clients (Rio Tinto, BHP & Bunnings) and include the provision of turnkey project solutions and managed services to Aqura's diverse client-base across Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the Aqura's awards, General Manager, Travis Young said:

"These awards from blue chip clients demonstrate Aqura's diverse range of service capabilities across Australia and New Zealand and complement the industrial wireless projects performed by Aqura, with the recent completion of works for Rio Tinto, (Amrun, Queensland), where Aqura provided integral support in establishing secure, high-speed communications networks based on LTE technology. Aqura is in a strong position to deliver continued growth and drive value into the Veris business".

Commenting on Aqura's awards, Managing Director Adam Lamond said:

"Aqura, continues to increase revenue on the back of the recently announced three-year Services Contract with BHP (and its related body corporates). In addition, the continued relationship in providing managed service contracts to Tier 1 Clients across Australia and New Zealand solidifies Aqura's position as a strong standalone business. These awards provide a strong order book of secured work for the FY19."

