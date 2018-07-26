Verizon Digital Media Services Hires Emmy-Award Winning, Former Fox Executive Ariff Sidi as Chief Product Officer

Verizon Digital Media Services, part of Oath, today announced that Ariff
Sidi has joined as Chief Product Officer. He will oversee the division’s
global product portfolio of industry-leading live and VOD delivery,
monitoring and content delivery network services for broadcasters and
content providers. Based in Los Angeles, he reports directly to Oath’s
Head of Digital Media Services, Ralf Jacob.
Ariff Sidi, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Digital Media Services (Photo: Business Wire)
“With more than 15 years of digital media, streaming and platform
development experience, Ariff will provide a product vision that expands
our services portfolio to anticipate and meet the digital media needs of
the future,” said Jacob. “He will be an invaluable addition to our
leadership team, as we continue to find innovative ways to better serve
our customers.”
Sidi joins Verizon Digital Media Services from Fox Network Groups, where
he served as the SVP of Digital Products and Platforms. He helped to
conceptualize Fox’s aggregated TV Everywhere product that combines all
Fox television networks into a single user experience and he managed the
engineering and product team that built Fox Broadcasting’s
industry-first national primetime live streaming product. Previously, he
held executive roles with The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Disney ABC
Television Group and Disney Interactive Media Group, amongst other
leading technology companies and startups. Sidi has also authored
several important patents and has received an Emmy Award for his
engineering and product work on Disney ABC Television Group’s Full
Episode Player platform.
“With my first-hand experience as a customer, I know that Verizon
Digital Media Services has the most sophisticated IP video and content
delivery platform available,” said Sidi. “We are perfectly positioned to
be the unequivocal best choice for OTT and other new video products. I
couldn’t be happier to be part of building that story.”
About Verizon Digital Media Services
Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end
digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online
content. The company’s platform is built on a global network that has
over 125 points of presence on six continents, ensuring high-quality
viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The
platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the
world’s largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more
about how Verizon Digital Media Services is delivering the future of
media at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.
