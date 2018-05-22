Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

– The transport protocol reduces latency, enabling faster digital media performance over mobile and connected devices –

Verizon Digital Media Services announced it has deployed Quick UDP Internet Connections (QUIC) across its content delivery network, with 125 points of presence globally. The transport protocol, developed by Google, improves web page load and transaction speeds. Verizon Digital Media Services customers can enable QUIC through a simple rules engine change that takes effect within minutes, at no additional cost.

“We are always working to improve our network performance for our customers, who are in the business of providing digital media to their end users as quickly, securely and cost-efficiently as possible,” said Frank Orozco, chief technology officer, Verizon Digital Media Services. “Whether it’s streaming a widely watched sports event or accelerating a shopping cart transaction, every millisecond counts.”

QUIC improves web application performance across Chrome and Opera web browsers and select connected devices by decreasing time required to establish a secure connection. It also continues to deliver an active stream, seamlessly and uninterrupted, when an end user changes IP addresses by continuing to use the old connection ID from the new IP address. Combined with next-gen architecture, rapid global points of presence deployment and continual capacity investment, QUIC is the latest demonstration of Verizon Digital Media Services' commitment to designing a content delivery network built for media.

"We recently expanded our relationship with Verizon Digital Media Services to implement QUIC across many of our sites, including Logitravel, the leading pan-European online travel agency accessed by millions of travelers each year," said Iñaki Fuentes, CEO of Bluekiri. "Since implementing QUIC, we have experienced a significant improvement in web performance, with visitors now able to access information faster than ever. We couldn't be happier to help our customers spend less time on planning and more time on actually enjoying the vacations they've worked so hard to make happen."

Verizon Digital Media Services is part of Oath, a dynamic house of media and technology brands that reaches one billion people around the world. To learn more about Verizon Digital Media Services’ content delivery network and innovative features like QUIC, visit https://www.verizondigitalmedia.com/platform/edgecast-cdn/.

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on a global network that has over 125 points of presence on six continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company’s platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world’s largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services is delivering the future of media at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

