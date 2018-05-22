Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Verizon Digital Media Services announced it has deployed Quick UDP
Internet Connections (QUIC) across its content delivery network, with
125 points of presence globally. The transport protocol, developed by
Google, improves web page load and transaction speeds. Verizon Digital
Media Services customers can enable QUIC through a simple rules engine
change that takes effect within minutes, at no additional cost.
“We are always working to improve our network performance for our
customers, who are in the business of providing digital media to their
end users as quickly, securely and cost-efficiently as possible,” said
Frank Orozco, chief technology officer, Verizon Digital Media Services.
“Whether it’s streaming a widely watched sports event or accelerating a
shopping cart transaction, every millisecond counts.”
QUIC improves web application performance across Chrome and Opera web
browsers and select connected devices by decreasing time required to
establish a secure connection. It also continues to deliver an active
stream, seamlessly and uninterrupted, when an end user changes IP
addresses by continuing to use the old connection ID from the new IP
address. Combined with next-gen architecture, rapid global points of
presence deployment and continual capacity investment, QUIC is the
latest demonstration of Verizon Digital Media Services' commitment to
designing a content delivery network built for media.
"We recently expanded our relationship with Verizon Digital Media
Services to implement QUIC across many of our sites, including
Logitravel, the leading pan-European online travel agency accessed by
millions of travelers each year," said Iñaki Fuentes, CEO of Bluekiri.
"Since implementing QUIC, we have experienced a significant improvement
in web performance, with visitors now able to access information faster
than ever. We couldn't be happier to help our customers spend less time
on planning and more time on actually enjoying the vacations they've
worked so hard to make happen."
To learn more about Verizon Digital Media Services’ content delivery
network and innovative features like QUIC, visit https://www.verizondigitalmedia.com/platform/edgecast-cdn/.
About Verizon Digital Media Services
Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end
digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online
content. The platform is built on a global network that has over 125
points of presence on six continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of
digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company’s platform
powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world’s
largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about
how Verizon Digital Media Services is delivering the future of media at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.
