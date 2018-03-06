Log in
Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and group president of Verizon Wireless (Verizon Communications Inc.) (NYSE:VZ) (Nasdaq:VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference on Wednesday, March 7, at 8 a.m. ET in Palm Beach, Florida. Verizon’s remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on the company’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Bob Varettoni
908.559.6388 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
