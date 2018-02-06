Verscend to Acquire Commercial Health Insurance Payer Products from General Dynamics Information Technology

Verscend
Technologies, Inc. (Verscend), a leader in data-driven healthcare
solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the
commercial health insurance payer-focused products business from General
Dynamics Information Technology. With this acquisition, Verscend will
have one of healthcare’s most robust solutions for tackling healthcare
fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA), a primary driver of U.S. healthcare
costs; experts estimate that one out of every three healthcare dollars
is wasted. The acquisition will also strengthen Verscend’s payer quality
analytics and reporting solutions.
“Verscend sits at the epicenter of data and analytics, giving us
360-degree insight into provider and patient interactions. We are unique
in the market in our ability to address the following business-critical
areas for payers: risk adjustment, quality outcomes, population health,
payment integrity, and fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Emad Rizk, M.D.,
president and CEO of Verscend. “Today’s announcement reinforces our
market leadership in healthcare data analytics and our commitment to
helping payer organizations make sound clinical and financial decisions
for the benefit of their members, businesses, and customers.”
Verscend has led the healthcare data analytics market for decades,
serving healthcare’s preeminent health insurers as well as providers,
employers, brokers and government and academic institutions. In 2017,
the company held the top position for payer quality analytics and
reporting solutions based on exhaustive customer research by KLAS
Research to evaluate vendor and solution performance across multiple
categories.
After the transaction closes, Verscend will offer its customers the
following end-to-end solutions:
-
Program Integrity: Commercial products that protect
organizations from inappropriate payments and fraudulent activity, the
Program Integrity solution suite includes prepay and post-pay
detection, advanced analytics, case management, and comprehensive
investigative abilities to contain fraud, waste and abuse.
-
Medical Quality: Commercial products for quality measurement,
management, and reporting, the Medical Quality solution suite and its
NCQA-certified measures logic helps organizations demonstrate the
provision of high-quality care, keep pace with evolving standards of
care, introduce intervention strategies, and balance the cost of
healthcare delivery.
-
Payment Accuracy: Solutions that help payers increase accuracy,
cost containment, and administrative efficiency across the claim
payment continuum through claim editing and FWA analytics and services.
-
Risk Adjustment: Solutions that simplify payers’ risk
adjustment initiatives and helps ensure appropriate funding for the
care of their members.
-
Quality and Performance: Solutions that allow health plans to
move from simply reporting quality measures to driving the purchase,
delivery, and utilization of higher value healthcare.
About Verscend Technologies, Inc.
Verscend Technologies
(formerly Verisk Health) drives better healthcare outcomes through data
analytics, supporting payers' financial performance and quality
improvement initiatives. Our Payment Accuracy, Risk Adjustment, and
Quality and Performance solutions help organizations utilize their data
so they can efficiently and cost-effectively succeed in the new era of
healthcare. Learn more at www.verscend.com.
