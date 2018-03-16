Via Developments Plc - Change of Accounting Reference Date

16 March 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

(“Via” or “the Company”)

Change of Accounting Reference Date

The Directors of Via Developments Plc, announces a change to its accounting reference date from 31 March to 30 September with immediate effect.

As a result of this change, Via’s next financial reporting event will be audited results for the 18-month period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2018, which the Board intends to publish before 28 February 2019.

In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act these results will be presented alongside comparatives from the previously audited results for the 12-month period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017.

The Directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

