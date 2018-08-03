Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViaQuest Selects the SmartCare Electronic Health Record for Its Ease of Use and Efficiency to Help Clinicians Focus More on Patient-Centered Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Streamline Healthcare Solutions and ViaQuest Inc. of Dublin, OH announced a new partnership to provide a behavioral health focused Electronic Health Record to satisfy their clinical, administrative and billing needs. ViaQuest provides services across multiple care settings including mental and behavioral health, residential and day services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, home health and hospice. Their services reach individuals in need throughout the states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Both, Rich Johnson, President/CEO at ViaQuest, and Ann Nash, Executive Director at ViaQuest, commented on how excited they are to have an EHR platform that will allow their clinicians to spend more time with their patients and less time looking in the record for data. “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Streamline Healthcare Solutions,” Rich Johnson commented. “The ease, efficiency, and speed of this platform will allow our Clinicians to focus more on patient interactions and outcomes which leads to healthier lives.”

Ann Nash, ViaQuest’s Executive Director of Psychiatric & Behavioral Solutions stated “Our skilled clinicians provide quality services to high needs clients in the community,” she went on by saying, “I am looking forward to an EHR that will allow our clinicians to spend more time providing these services and less time documenting and searching for data in the records.”

“We are excited to partner with ViaQuest. We believe strongly that our comprehensive web-based EHR, which supports all levels of care, will be a great asset to them. Our mission is to empower their users to deliver the highest quality care. And SmartCare’s ability to deliver clinical insight at the point-of-care to any staff at any time ensures we can deliver on that mission.” Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About ViaQuest

ViaQuest has expanded its services over time to reach individuals in need throughout the states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. The name ViaQuest represents the overall mission of the company: a group of people on a mission (or Quest) to change the way (Via) health care services are delivered. Through a wide range of innovative services referred to as ViaQuest’s Circle of Care, our skilled, dedicated employees ensure that the people we serve are active participants in their own care. ViaQuest offers highly-personalized, specialized and quality cost-effective care, solutions and services across multiple divisions including mental and behavioral health, residential and day services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, home health and hospice.

Website: https://www.viaquestinc.com/

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

Website: http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/02EL POLLO LOCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02PIXELWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ULTRAGENYX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02WENDYS : Wendy's plans grand opening in Waynesboro
AQ
08/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Final San Onofre Nuclear Plant Settlement Clears Way for Customer Rate Cuts
BU
08/02WINGSTOP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02B. RILEY FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SHOTSPOTTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02QUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATION : Policy Library Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength
5MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : MARSH & MCLENNAN : AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insurance bus..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.