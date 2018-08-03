ViaQuest Selects the SmartCare Electronic Health Record for Its Ease of Use and Efficiency to Help Clinicians Focus More on Patient-Centered Care

Streamline Healthcare Solutions and ViaQuest Inc. of Dublin, OH
announced a new partnership to provide a behavioral health focused
Electronic Health Record to satisfy their clinical, administrative and
billing needs. ViaQuest provides services across multiple care settings
including mental and behavioral health, residential and day services for
individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, home health
and hospice. Their services reach individuals in need throughout the
states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
Both, Rich Johnson, President/CEO at ViaQuest, and Ann Nash, Executive
Director at ViaQuest, commented on how excited they are to have an EHR
platform that will allow their clinicians to spend more time with their
patients and less time looking in the record for data. “We are extremely
excited about our new partnership with Streamline Healthcare Solutions,”
Rich Johnson commented. “The ease, efficiency, and speed of this
platform will allow our Clinicians to focus more on patient interactions
and outcomes which leads to healthier lives.”
Ann Nash, ViaQuest’s Executive Director of Psychiatric & Behavioral
Solutions stated “Our skilled clinicians provide quality services to
high needs clients in the community,” she went on by saying, “I am
looking forward to an EHR that will allow our clinicians to spend more
time providing these services and less time documenting and searching
for data in the records.”
“We are excited to partner with ViaQuest. We believe strongly that our
comprehensive web-based EHR, which supports all levels of care, will be
a great asset to them. Our mission is to empower their users to deliver
the highest quality care. And SmartCare’s ability to deliver clinical
insight at the point-of-care to any staff at any time ensures we can
deliver on that mission.” – Javed Husain,
Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.
About ViaQuest
ViaQuest has expanded its services over time to reach individuals in
need throughout the states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. The name
ViaQuest represents the overall mission of the company: a group of
people on a mission (or Quest) to change the way (Via) health care
services are delivered. Through a wide range of innovative services
referred to as ViaQuest’s Circle of Care, our skilled, dedicated
employees ensure that the people we serve are active participants in
their own care. ViaQuest offers highly-personalized, specialized and
quality cost-effective care, solutions and services across multiple
divisions including mental and behavioral health, residential and day
services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities,
home health and hospice.
Website: https://www.viaquestinc.com/
About Streamline
Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to
provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery
processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly
integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model.
Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who
wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes
into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as
business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in
the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.
Website: http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com
