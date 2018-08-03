ViaQuest Selects the SmartCare Electronic Health Record for Its Ease of Use and Efficiency to Help Clinicians Focus More on Patient-Centered Care

Streamline Healthcare Solutions and ViaQuest Inc. of Dublin, OH announced a new partnership to provide a behavioral health focused Electronic Health Record to satisfy their clinical, administrative and billing needs. ViaQuest provides services across multiple care settings including mental and behavioral health, residential and day services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, home health and hospice. Their services reach individuals in need throughout the states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Both, Rich Johnson, President/CEO at ViaQuest, and Ann Nash, Executive Director at ViaQuest, commented on how excited they are to have an EHR platform that will allow their clinicians to spend more time with their patients and less time looking in the record for data. “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Streamline Healthcare Solutions,” Rich Johnson commented. “The ease, efficiency, and speed of this platform will allow our Clinicians to focus more on patient interactions and outcomes which leads to healthier lives.”

Ann Nash, ViaQuest’s Executive Director of Psychiatric & Behavioral Solutions stated “Our skilled clinicians provide quality services to high needs clients in the community,” she went on by saying, “I am looking forward to an EHR that will allow our clinicians to spend more time providing these services and less time documenting and searching for data in the records.”

“We are excited to partner with ViaQuest. We believe strongly that our comprehensive web-based EHR, which supports all levels of care, will be a great asset to them. Our mission is to empower their users to deliver the highest quality care. And SmartCare’s ability to deliver clinical insight at the point-of-care to any staff at any time ensures we can deliver on that mission.” – Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About ViaQuest

ViaQuest has expanded its services over time to reach individuals in need throughout the states of Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. The name ViaQuest represents the overall mission of the company: a group of people on a mission (or Quest) to change the way (Via) health care services are delivered. Through a wide range of innovative services referred to as ViaQuest’s Circle of Care, our skilled, dedicated employees ensure that the people we serve are active participants in their own care. ViaQuest offers highly-personalized, specialized and quality cost-effective care, solutions and services across multiple divisions including mental and behavioral health, residential and day services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, home health and hospice.

Website: https://www.viaquestinc.com/

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

Website: http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com

