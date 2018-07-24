Viavarejo : 2Q18 Results

São Caetano do Sul, July 23rd, 2018- Via Varejo S.A.[B3: VVAR11, VVAR3 and VVAR4] releases its second quarter 2017 (2Q18) earnings results.
Via Varejo
Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 6.6 billion in 1Q18 growing 10.5% YoY.
Net Revenue from brick-and-mortar stores reached R$ 5.5 billion 1Q18 (+11.4% vs 1Q17) with 'same-store sales' growth of 10.6%.
Gross invoiced GMV in the Online Business reached R$ 1.5 billion and grew 7.3% in 1Q18.
In 1Q18, Click&Collect accounted for 28.4% of online sales in the key categories, demonstrating the consistent progress of our multichannel strategy.
Gross margin was 32.4%, expanding 121 bps from 1Q17, reinforcing the strategy of growth with profitability, specially on the Online Business.
Adj. EBITDA of R$ 407 million in 1Q18 (+24.1% vs 1Q17) with margin of 6.1%, up 67 bps from 1Q17, growing for the 5th straight quarter.
Net income was R$71 million in 1Q18, compared to R$96 million in the same period last year.
We closed the quarter with net cash, including unsold credit card receivables, of R$2 billion.
Click on the links below in order to access:
2Q18 Earnings Release
2Q18 ITR*
*Information available in Portuguese only.
CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEBCAST
July 24th, 2018
2:00 p.m. (Brasília time) | 1:00 p.m. (NY) | 6:00 p.m. (London)
Conference in English (simultaneous translation)
+1 (646) 843-6054
Webcast: click here
Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 (11) 2188-0155
Webcast: click here
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Access code for audio in English: Via Varejo
Access code for audio in Portuguese: Via Varejo
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.viavarejo.com.br/ri.
Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
Via Varejo S.A.
Departamento de Relações com Investidores - Investor Relations Team
+55 (11) 4225-6155
[email protected]
www.viavarejo.com.br/ri