Viavarejo : Material Fact - Details of the process for migrating from the Cia to the listing segment in the Novo Mercado of B3.

VIA VAREJO S.A.

Publicly Traded Corporation with Authorized Capital CNPJ (Brazilian Taxpayers' Roll) No. 33.041.260/0652-90 NIRE (Board of Trade Registry Number) 35.300.394.925

MATERIAL FACT

Via Varejo S.A. (the "Company") (B3 - VVAR3, VVAR4, VVAR11), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4, of article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, dated January 3, 2002, in continuity to the information contained on the Material Fact published on July 23, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general:

The Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on the present date, authorized the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting ("AGE") and a Special General Meeting of shareholders of preferred shares of the Company ("AGEsp") to resolve on the Company's migration to the Novo Mercado listing segment of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão ("Migration").

The Company's Migration to the Novo Mercado listing segment aligns the Company's long-term value creation strategy and contributes to: (i) increase the level of corporate governance and transparency, with extension of voting rights to all the shareholders; (ii) enhancing the liquidity of the shares, through the concentration of trading of the securities exclusively in common shares; and (iii) facilitate access to the Company by a wide range of market investors aligned with a higher liquidity and corporate governance concepts in line with its leadership position.

Conversion of Shares

As a necessary step to the Migration, the Management proposed the conversion of the Company's preferred shares into common shares in the proportion of 1 (one) preferred share to 1 (one) common share ("Conversion"). In addition, it is proposed to terminate the Units Program, becoming each holder of 1 (one) Unit, which today is represented by one (1) common share and 2 (two) preferred shares, holder of 3 (three) common shares of Company.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders of common shares shall deliberate, at an Extraordinary General Meeting, convened to be held on September 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM, in relation to the Conversion, as well as the amendment of the Company's Bylaws in order to adapt it to the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation. In addition, in order to provide stability in the orientation and conduction of the Company's business after Migration, it will also be proposed to the shareholders to deliberate that the current members of the Board of Directors, whose term of office will end on April 30, 2019, are reappointed, exercising their functions until the Company's Annual General Meeting that will deliberate about its financial statements for the fiscal year to be ended December 31, 2019. Consequently, the Company shalladopt the remote voting procedures to its shareholders, under the terms of the ICVM 481/09.

Special General Meeting

As provided for in article 136 of Law 6,404/76, shareholders of Company's preferred shares will meet at the AGEsp, convened to be held on September 3, 2018, at 3:00 PM, to analyze and ratify the Conversion. As detailed below, the withdrawal rights will be assured to the holders of preferred shares that (i) vote against the Conversion, (ii) abstain from voting or (iii) do not attend the AGEsp.

Withdrawal Rights

If the ratification of the Conversion at the AGEsp is approved, it will be assured to the holders of preferred shares that (i) vote against the conversion, (ii) abstain from voting or (iii) do not attend the AGEsp the right to request, within the legal term, the reimbursement of its preferred shares, appraised at book value, according to the balance sheet for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, duly approved by the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2018, namely R$ 2.28613248343 (two reais, twenty-eight cents and fractions of cents) per share, being assured, however, the right of the dissident shareholder to request, along with the reimbursement, the drawn-up of a special balance sheet, according to the terms of paragraph 2 of article 45 of Law 6.404/76.

Holders of preferred shares wishing to exercise their withdrawal rights must prove uninterrupted ownership of the preferred shares since July 23, 2018, the date of disclosure of the Material Fact that related to the development of the Migration project, until the date of exercise of such right.

The term for the exercise of the withdrawal right shall be of 30 (thirty) calendar days counted from the publication of the AGEsp minute, in view of the legal provision.

The Company, once approved the matter, will promptly disclose notice to the shareholders containing other information necessary for the exercise of the withdrawal right.

Provision of Documents

The Call Notices of the AGE and AGEsp shall be published on August 2, 2018, and the documentation for consultation will be available on the same date.

Finally, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the Migration object of this Material Fact.

São Caetano do Sul, August 1st, 2018.

FELIPE CORAGEM NEGRÃO

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Via Varejo S.A.