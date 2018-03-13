Vice Media names Nancy Dubuc CEO, co-founder Smith to be chairman

Dubuc joins Vice from A+E Networks.

Smith will become executive chairman and focus on deals and content development, the company said in a statement.

Vice in December fired three employees on reports that more than two dozen women experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company. It has laid out steps to improve the work atmosphere for women, committing to equal pay for men and women by the end of 2018.

Vice, which started as a Montreal punk magazine in 1994, attracted top investors in recent years as the multimedia company evolved into a news and entertainment platform catering to millennials.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)