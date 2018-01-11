Victoria Police : Craigieburn Impound

A Campbellfield teenager will be without his car after Fawkner Highway Patrol detected him at 60kph over the limit in Craigieburn last Saturday (6 January).

The 17-year-old learner driver was allegedly travelling at 141kph in an 80 zone on the Hume Highway just after 8pm.

Things only got worse for the teen when it was discovered his passenger only held a learners permit.

His car was impounded for 30-days at a cost of $918.10.

He is expected to be charged on summons with two speed related offences, failing to display L plates and failing to have an accompanying driver beside him whilst driving

Senior Constable Alistair Parsons

Media Officer

65281