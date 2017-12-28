Victoria Police : Man arrested following Frankston explosions

Frankston Crime Investigation Unit detectives have today arrested a man after a number of gas bottles exploded at a shopping centre in Frankston last week.

The 57-year-old Frankston man was arrested in Frankston shortly after 11am.

He is currently assisting police with enquiries.

The incident occurred in the loading dock at a shopping centre on Beach Road about 7.10pm on 21 December.

The centre was evacuated as a precaution however no one was injured.

