Victoria Police : Man arrested following Frankston explosions

Frankston Crime Investigation Unit detectives have today arrested a man after a number of gas bottles exploded at a shopping centre in Frankston last week.
The 57-year-old Frankston man was arrested in Frankston shortly after 11am.
He is currently assisting police with enquiries.
The incident occurred in the loading dock at a shopping centre on Beach Road about 7.10pm on 21 December.
The centre was evacuated as a precaution however no one was injured.
Victoria Police published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:24:04 UTC.