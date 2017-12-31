Victoria Police : No rego, no licence - and no petrol

A Vermont man is probably wishing he had of filled up his motorcycle - for more reasons than one.

He was relieving himself on the side of Loch Sport Road near Loch Sport about 12.10am this morning when members from the Wellington Highway Patrol drove past.

After stopping to see if he was OK, they discovered the 20-year-old was the holder of a suspended licence and the motorcycle was unregistered.

He also told police the bike had just run out of petrol.

The rider was subsequently interviewed in relation to traffic offences and police told him that he would be unable to ride his motorcycle given it was unregistered and he did not possess a current licence.

He then attempted to push the bike into nearby bushes to hide it, however it fell on him and he suffered a badly dislocated kneecap.

The man was then conveyed to hospital for treatment.

The Roadwise Campaign is a statewide operation aimed at reducing road trauma and improving road user behaviour. The operation will run throughout the high-risk summer period from 15 December 2017 to 7 January 2018.

During this time there will be an increased focus by police on the main causes of fatalities and serious injuries which include; excessive speed, driver distraction, seatbelt non-compliance, fatigue and drink and drug drivers.

The operation involves a response from all available personnel including; local road policing units, general duties, other operational policing units and centralised resources from Road Policing Command.

