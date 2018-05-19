Log in
Victoria Police : Strathdale petrol theft

05/19/2018

Police are investigating following a petrol theft in Strathdale last month.

Investigators have been told a blue Holden Commodore, bearing stolen Victorian registration plates 1MM8DN, pulled into the McIvor Road service station just before 4am on 15 April.

The unknown male driver filled the car with just under $100 worth of premium fuel before fleeing in the vehicle without making any attempt to pay.

Investigators have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man is perceived to be Caucasian appearance, approximately 183cm tall, with a solid build and brown hair.

He was wearing a dark-grey hooded top, cream chinos, thongs and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Acting Sergeant Alistair Parsons

Media Officer

68799

Victoria Police published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 00:14:00 UTC
